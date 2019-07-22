ORLANDO, Fla. – A 23-year-old Chicago woman punched a worker at Disney's Hollywood Studios after she was told her FastPasses were not valid for Tower of Terror, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office report.

Disney guest punches cast member over Tower of Terror FastPasses

Chicago woman was told FastPasses were not valid

Woman became upset, started pushing buttons on podium

The incident happened on July 13 in the FastPass line at the popular attraction.

The woman became upset because her FastPasses were not valid, the Sheriff's Office report said. When a worker, also known as a cast member, offered to assist the woman and her family, they became "verbally aggressive."

The cast member used a phone on her podium to call a coordinator to request security.

While the cast member was on the phone, the Chicago woman "began pushing buttons" on the podium, the report said.

The cast member asked the woman stop pushing the buttons, warning her the buttons could affect the ride. When the woman refused to listen, the cast member pushed the woman's hand away and was punched in the face, the report said.

The woman and her family "continued to yell profanities" at the cast member before leaving the area, according to the report.

A short time later, security arrived and spoke with the cast member, who gave them a description of the woman and her family. They were later found by security as they left the ride area, the report said.

The woman was trespassed from Disney property.

Although the cast member had swelling near her eye, she refused treatment. She also did not want to press charges.