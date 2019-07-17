ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disney plans to reveals more details on what's ahead for its parks, including Epcot's ongoing overhaul and Marvel-themed attractions at its D23 Expo in August.

Disney to share more park updates at D23 Expo

Dedicated pavilion will showcase Epcot transformation, Marvel attractions

D23 Expo: August 23-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center

The company's Parks, Experiences and Products division will set up a pavilion called "Imagining Tomorrow, Today," which will give attendees a chance to see the latest developments for projects at Disney parks around the world.

The pavilion will showcase the transformation of Epcot at Disney World and a first-look at Marvel-themed areas set for Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek will share more details on upcoming attractions and experiences during a Hall D23 presentation on August 25.

Throughout the expo, attendees can also learn more about Disney's parks during several panels:

Friday, August 23

The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – 12:30 p.m. – D23 Expo Arena

Saturday, August 24

Haunted Mansion: Celebrating 50 Years – 12:30 p.m. – D23 Expo Arena

Immersive Worlds: Bringing Stories to Life in Disney Parks – 3:30 – Stage 28

Travels with Marty: A Conversation with the Sklars and Imagineers – 6 p.m. – Walt Disney Archives Stage

Sunday, August 25

Behind the Art of Disney Costuming: Heroes, Villains and Spaces Between – 10 a.m. – Stage 28

Inspiring Women Behind Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – 2 p.m. – Stage 28

Magic Journey: My Fantastical Walt Disney Imagineering Career with Kevin Rafferty – 4 p.m. – Walt Disney Archives Stage

Marc Davis in His Own Words – Imagineering the Disney Theme Park – 6 p.m. – Stage 28

D23 Expo takes place August 23-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.