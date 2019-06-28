ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the menus for this year's Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.
- Appleseed Orchard, The Alps among new marketplaces this year
- Live music acts will perform during Eat to the Beat concert series
The festival, which runs from August 29 through November 23, will feature dishes, wine, and craft beer at more than 30 marketplaces around World Showcase.
New this year is the Appleseed Orchard marketplace, which will serve apple-inspired drinks inside the O Canada theater. Also new this year is The Alps marketplace, which will serve Swiss-inspired dishes such as venison stew with crushed potatoes.
In addition to food, the festival will feature live music with acts including Taylor Dayne, Sugar Ray, and Boyz II Men performing as part of the Eat to the Beat concert series.
Here's a look at the menus for this year's festival:
ACTIVE EATS
Food:
Loaded Macaroni & Cheese with Nueske's® Pepper Bacon, Cheddar and Leeks (KA)
Spice-crusted Verlasso® Salmon with UNCLE BEN’S® Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley, Crushed Avocado and Sherry Vinegar (GF)
Fruit and Nut Energy Snack: House-made mixture of Apricots, Almonds, Pecans, Coconut, Puffed Rice and Chocolate Chips (V) (GF) (KA)
Beverages:
M.I.A. Beer Company HRD WTR Key Lime Hard Sparkling Water, Doral, FL
L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA
Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
AFRICA
Food:
Kenyan Coffee Barbecue Beef Tenderloin with Sweet Potato and Corn Mealie Pap and Kachumbari Slaw
Spicy Kenyan Vegan Githeri with White Beans, Pigeon Peas, Curry Rice Pilaf and Kachumbari Slaw (V)
Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-scented Couscous
Beverages:
Tusker Lager
Cederberg Chenin Blanc, South Africa
Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, Western Cape
Groot Constantia Pinotage, Constantia
Wine Flight also available
THE ALPS
Food:
Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette (V) (KA)
Venison Stew with Crushed Potatoes
Blueberry and Almond Frangipane Tart with Crème Fraîche Cream and Blue Diamond® Almonds (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Domaine CARREL et Fils Eugène Jongieux Blanc
Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand
René Favre Dôle, Chamoson
Frozen Rosé
Wine Flight also available
APPLESEED ORCHARD
Food:
Charcuterie and Cheese Plate featuring Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
Caramel-Apple Popcorn (KA)
Beverages:
Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic) (KA)
M.I.A. Beer Company Apple Trappe Belgian-Style Tripel Ale, Doral, FL
Playalinda Brewing Co. Apple Pie Beer, Titusville, FL
Sea Dog Brewing Co. Green Apple Ale, Clearwater, FL
Ciderboys Lemon Cello Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI
Collective Arts Brewing Cherry Apple Hard Cider, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Woodchuck Hard Cider Spiced Apple, Middlebury, VT
Forge Cellars Dry Riesling Classique, Seneca Lake
Conundrum Red Blend, California
Amavi Cellars Syrah, Walla Walla Valley
tenshən Rhône Style White Blend, Central Coast
Lang & Reed Wine Company Cabernet Franc, North Coast
Frog’s Leap Zinfandel, Napa Valley
Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills
Apple Blossom Sky: Fanta® Apple, Ginger Beer, Floodwall Apple Brandy, Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Syrup and Mini Marshmallows
AUSTRALIA
Food:
Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (GF)
Roasted Lamb Chop with Sweet Potato Purée, Bush Berry Pea Salad and Pistachio-Pomegranate Gremolata (GF)
Deconstructed Pavlova with Pastry Cream, Citrus-macerated Berries and Lemon Myrtle Meringue (KA) (GF) (V)
Beverage:
Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale
Hope Estate “Wollombi Brook” Semillon, Hunter Valley
Franklin Tate Estates Chardonnay, Margaret River
3 Rings Shiraz, Barossa Valley
Wine Flight also available
BELGIUM
Food:
Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes
Golden Malted® Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)
Golden Malted® Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Leffe Blonde Belgian Pale
St. Bernardus Witbier
Delirium Red Fruit Beer
Stella Artois Hard Cider
Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Beer Flight also available
BRAZIL
Food:
Moqueca: Brazilian Seafood Stew featuring Scallops, Shrimp and White Fish with Coconut-lime Sauce and Steamed Rice
Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF)
Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF) (V) (KA)
Beverages:
M.I.A. Beer Company Barbossa Black Beer, Doral, FL
Quinta de Azevedo Vinho Verde, Portugal
Quinta do Crasto Douro Tinto, Portugal
Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça
BREWER'S COLLECTION
Beverages:
Weihenstephaner Festbier Lager, Freising
Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weisse Naturtrüb
Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen Pomegranate Beer
Beer Flight also available
CANADA
Food:
Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll
Le Cellier Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF)
Beverages:
Collective Arts Saint of Circumstance Citrus Blonde, Hamilton, Ontario
Château Des Charmes Merlot, St. David’s Bench
Château Des Charmes Equuleus Red Blend, St. David’s Bench
THE CHEESE STUDIO HOSTED BY BOURSIN CHEESE
Food:
Braised Beef “Stroganoff” with Tiny Egg Noodles, Wild Mushrooms and Boursin® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce (KA)
Black Pepper Boursin® Soufflé with Fig Marmalade (V)
Maple Bourbon Cheesecake with Maple Bourbon Cream, Caramel and Pecan Crunch (V)
Beverages:
Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blueberry Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
La Crema Pinot Gris, Monterey
Domaine Saint André de Figuière Rosé, Côtes de Provence
Alta Vista Estate Malbec, Mendoza
CHINA
Food:
Wuxi Spareribs
Chicken Dumplings with Chinese Slaw (KA)
Mala Chicken and Shrimp Bao Bun
Black Pepper Shrimp with Garlic Noodles
Beverages:
Mango Bubble Tea with Assam Black Tea and Milk (Non-alcoholic)
Jasmine Draft Beer
Happy Peach: Peach Liqueur and Dark Rum
Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango Syrup and Orange Juice
Byejoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice
Year of the Piggy: Light Rum, Triple Sec, Lychee Syrup, Lime Juice and Sprite
THE CHOCOLATE STUDIO
Food:
Liquid Nitro Chocolate-Almond Truffle with Warm Whiskey-Caramel (GF)
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart with Whipped Cream
Beverages:
Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea and Chocolate Shake (Non-alcoholic) (KA)
Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont
Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
Croft Fine Ruby Port, Portugal
Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail with Caramel Vodka
COASTAL EATS
Food:
Lump Crab Cake with Napa Cabbage Slaw and Avocado-Lemongrass Cream
Baked Shrimp and Scallop Scampi Dip with Sourdough Baguette
Pacifico True Striped Bass Tostada with Slaw and Fire-roasted Tomatillo Sauce
Beverages:
Short’s Brewing Co. Mule Beer, Elk Rapids, Michigan
A to Z Wineworks Pinot Gris, Oregon
ROCO Gravel Road Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon
EARTH EATS, HOSTED BY IMPOSSIBLE FOODS
Food:
The IMPOSSIBLE™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and spicy Asian Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (V)
IMPOSSIBLE™ Cottage Pie: IMPOSSIBLE™ Ground Meat with Carrots, Mushrooms, and Peas topped with Mashed Cauliflower, White Beans, and Mozzarella (V)
Beverage:
Suja® organic kombucha green apple
Suja® organic kombucha pineapple passionfruit
Suja® organic kombucha mixed berry
Suja® organic kombucha Flight also available
FLAVORS FROM FIRE, HOSTED BY ESPN'S COLLEGE GAMEDAY
Food:
The Steakhouse Blended Burger: Blended Beef and Mushroom Slider with Brie Cheese Fondue, Arugula, and a Truffle and Blue Cheese Potato Chip on a Brioche Bun
Smoked Corned Beef with Crispy Potatoes, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue
Charred Chimichurri Skirt Steak on a Smoked Corn Cake with Pickled Vegetable Slaw and Cilantro Aïoli
Chocolate Picante: Dark Chocolate Mousse with Cayenne Pepper, Paprika and Mango-Lime Compote
Beverages:
Bell’s Brewery Porter, Comstock, MI
Edmeades Zinfandel, Mendocino County
Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon
FRANCE
Food:
Fondue Savoyarde: Fondue of Imported Cheeses and Chardonnay served with Croutons
Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley
Boeuf Braisé à la Bordelaise, Pomme Dauphine: Beef Braised in Cabernet Sauvignon with Red Onions and Puffed Potatoes
Crème Brûlèe: Crème Brûlèe with House-made Chocolate Hazelnut Cream (KA)
Beverages:
Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Lager Draft
Chardonnay, Maison de France
Cabernet Sauvignon, Village la Tourelle, Bordeaux
Kir à la Grenade: Sparkling Wine with Monin Pomegranate Syrup
La Passion Martini Slushy: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice
GERMANY
Food:
Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese (KA)
Roast Bratwurst in a Prop and Peller® Pretzel Roll (KA)
Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Weihenstephaner Festbier Lager, Freising
August Kesseler R Riesling Kabinett, Rheingau
J&H Selbach Bernkasteler Kurfürstlay Riesling Kabinett, Mosel
Selbach-Oster 2016 Zeltinger Schlossberg Riesling Spätlese, Mosel
Villa Wolf Pinot Noir, Pfalz
Riesling Flight also available
HAWAI'I
Food:
Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and spicy Mayonnaise (KA)
Grilled Tuna Tataki with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Cucumbers and Wasabi Cream inspired by AULANI Disney Vacation Club® Villas, Ko Olina Hawai’i
Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and spicy Mayonnaise
Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts (KA) (GF) (V)
Beverages:
Maui Brewing Company Bikini Blonde Lager
Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE® Pineapple Juice, and Grenadine
HOPS & BARLEY
Food:
New England Lobster Roll: Warm Lobster with Fresh Herb Mayonnaise and Griddled Roll
New Brunswick Slider: Slow-braised Beef Brisket “Pot Roast Style” with Horseradish Cream and Crispy Fried Onions on a Potato Roll with Pickled Vegetables on the side
Freshly Baked Carrot Cake and Cream Cheese Icing (V) (KA)
Beverages:
North Coast Bewing Co. Blue Star Wheat, Fort Bragg, CA
3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale, St. Petersburg, FL
Heavy Seas AmeriCannon APA, Baltimore, MD
Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY
Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands
Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
Beer Flight also available
INDIA
Food:
Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips (V) (KA)
Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Uncle Ben’s® Basmati Rice (V) (GF)
Korma Chicken with Cucumber Tomato Salad, Almonds, Cashews and Warm Naan Bread
Beverages:
Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic) (KA)
Godfather Lager
Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik
Sula Shiraz, Nashik
Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur
IRELAND
Food:
Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy
Warm Irish Cheddar Cheese and Stout Dip with Irish Brown Bread (V)
Warm Chocolate Pudding with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard (V)
Beverages:
Brehon Brewhouse Killanny Red Ale
Bunratty Meade Honey Wine
Guinness Baileys Shake
ISLANDS OF THE CARIBBEAN
Food:
Ropa Vieja Empanada with Tomato Aïoli (KA)
Jerk-spiced Chicken with Roasted Sweet Plantain Salad and Mango Chutney Yogurt (GF)
Quesito: Puff Pastry with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Guava Sauce (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Red Stripe Lager
Caribbean White Sangria
Frozen Mojito
ITALY
Food:
Ravioli Carbonara: Parmesan and Pecorino Ravioli, Egg Yolk, Cream, and Bacon
Costine di Maiale: Balsamic-glazed and Oven-roasted Pork Ribs
Pollo: Crispy Chicken with Marinara Sauce (KA)
Traditional Sicilian Cannoli: Crisp Pastry filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate, and Candied Orange
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake: Vanilla Cake and Chocolate-Hazelnut Mascarpone Cream dipped in Chocolate (KA)
Beverages:
Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pilsner
Pinot Grigio, Santa Marina
Chianti, Gabbiano
Prosecco, Villa Sandi
Corbinello, Montegrande
Moscato Fior d’Arancio, Montegrande
Italian Margarita with Limoncello and Tequila
JAPAN
Food:
Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed Bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and a Sweet Teriyaki Sauce (KA)
Frothy Ramen: Chilled Noodles and Dashi Broth with a Light Foam Topping
Spicy Roll: Tuna and Salmon Sushi topped with Volcano Sauce
Beverages:
Kirin Draft Beer
Draft Sake
Nami Sake Cocktail: Sake, Peach Schnapps, Vodka, and Lime Juice
MEXICO
Food:
Taco de Puerco: Shredded Pork Belly on a Corn Tortilla with Salsa Verde
Tostada de Carne: Braised Beef on a Corn Tostada with Mole Oaxaqueño and Chicharrón Dust
Capirotada de Chocolate: Chocolate Bread Pudding served with Chocolate Abuelita Crème Anglaise
Beverages:
Cerveza Por Favor: Mexican Craft Beer served with a Liqueur Floater
Mexican Sangria: Red Wine, Blackcurrant Liqueur, Citrus Juices, Strawberry Purée, and a hint of Rum
Clasica Reyes Margarita: 100% Agave Tequila, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, Lime Juice, and Agave Nectar served on the rocks with a Tajín Chile-Lime Powder Rim
Smokey Margarita: Mezcal Ilegal, Pineapple-Ginger Juice, Agave Nectar, 100% Agave Tequila and Ancho Reyes Liqueur served on the rocks with a spicy Salt Rim
MOROCCO
Food:
NY Strip Steak Green Shermoula Flatbread with fresh Radish and Tomato Salsa
Spicy Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki, and Chipotle Sauce
Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce
Beverages:
Casa Beer
Laroque Chardonnay, Carcassonne, Languedoc-Roussillon
Red Organic Sangria
Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur
SHIMMERING SIPS MIMOSA BAR
Food:
Banana Almond Soft-serve Sundae made with Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® Almondmilk, fresh Berries, and Chocolate Almond Streusel (V) (KA)
Cheesecake Trio: Raspberry, Chocolate, and New York-Style Cheesecake Bites (V) (KA)
Shimmering Strawberry Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices
Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice
Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice
Frozen Mimosa featuring White Claw Natural Lime Hard Seltzer
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, Champagne
Dom Pérignon Brut, Champagne
Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé, Champagne
Mimosa Flight also available
SPAIN
Food:
Charcuterie in a Cone with imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette
Spanish-style Paella with Botifarra and Roasted Chicken
Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (GF)
Beverages:
Lagar de Bouza Albariño, Rías Baixas
Casa Castillo Monastrell, Jumilla
Espelt Garnacha Old Vines, Catalonia
Wine Flight also available
THAILAND
Food:
Marinated Chicken with Peanut Sauce and Stir-fried Vegetables (KA)
Shrimp and Cold Noodle Salad
Red Hot Spicy Thai Curry Beef with Steamed Rice
Beverages:
Singha Lager
Maison Willm Réserve Gewürztraminer, Alsace
THE WINE & DINE STUDIO
Food:
Seared Scallops, Truffled Celery Root Purée, Brussels Sprouts and Wild Mushrooms
Butternut Squash Ravioli with Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese and Pumpkin Seeds (V) (KA)
Trio of Artisan Cheese (V)
Gorgonzola with Cow and Sheep’s Milk
Artigiano Aged Balsamic & Cipolline Onion
Italico
Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Trio of Artisan Cheeses paired with Reata Chardonnay, Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé and Spellbound Petite Sirah
Beverages:
Reata Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast
Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé, Oregon
Spellbound Petite Sirah, California
