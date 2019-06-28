ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the menus for this year's Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

Appleseed Orchard, The Alps among new marketplaces this year

Live music acts will perform during Eat to the Beat concert series

The festival, which runs from August 29 through November 23, will feature dishes, wine, and craft beer at more than 30 marketplaces around World Showcase.

New this year is the Appleseed Orchard marketplace, which will serve apple-inspired drinks inside the O Canada theater. Also new this year is The Alps marketplace, which will serve Swiss-inspired dishes such as venison stew with crushed potatoes.

In addition to food, the festival will feature live music with acts including Taylor Dayne, Sugar Ray, and Boyz II Men performing as part of the Eat to the Beat concert series .

Here's a look at the menus for this year's festival:

ACTIVE EATS

Food:

Loaded Macaroni & Cheese with Nueske's® Pepper Bacon, Cheddar and Leeks (KA)

Spice-crusted Verlasso® Salmon with UNCLE BEN’S® Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley, Crushed Avocado and Sherry Vinegar (GF)

Fruit and Nut Energy Snack: House-made mixture of Apricots, Almonds, Pecans, Coconut, Puffed Rice and Chocolate Chips (V) (GF) (KA)

Beverages:

M.I.A. Beer Company HRD WTR Key Lime Hard Sparkling Water, Doral, FL

L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA

Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

AFRICA

Food:

Kenyan Coffee Barbecue Beef Tenderloin with Sweet Potato and Corn Mealie Pap and Kachumbari Slaw

Spicy Kenyan Vegan Githeri with White Beans, Pigeon Peas, Curry Rice Pilaf and Kachumbari Slaw (V)

Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-scented Couscous

Beverages:

Tusker Lager

Cederberg Chenin Blanc, South Africa

Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, Western Cape

Groot Constantia Pinotage, Constantia

Wine Flight also available

THE ALPS

Food:

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette (V) (KA)

Venison Stew with Crushed Potatoes

Blueberry and Almond Frangipane Tart with Crème Fraîche Cream and Blue Diamond® Almonds (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Domaine CARREL et Fils Eugène Jongieux Blanc

Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand

René Favre Dôle, Chamoson

Frozen Rosé

Wine Flight also available

APPLESEED ORCHARD

Food:

Charcuterie and Cheese Plate featuring Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

Caramel-Apple Popcorn (KA)

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic) (KA)

M.I.A. Beer Company Apple Trappe Belgian-Style Tripel Ale, Doral, FL

Playalinda Brewing Co. Apple Pie Beer, Titusville, FL

Sea Dog Brewing Co. Green Apple Ale, Clearwater, FL

Ciderboys Lemon Cello Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI

Collective Arts Brewing Cherry Apple Hard Cider, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Woodchuck Hard Cider Spiced Apple, Middlebury, VT

Forge Cellars Dry Riesling Classique, Seneca Lake

Conundrum Red Blend, California

Amavi Cellars Syrah, Walla Walla Valley

tenshən Rhône Style White Blend, Central Coast

Lang & Reed Wine Company Cabernet Franc, North Coast

Frog’s Leap Zinfandel, Napa Valley

Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills

Apple Blossom Sky: Fanta® Apple, Ginger Beer, Floodwall Apple Brandy, Burton’s Maplewood Farm Applejack Brandy Barrel Aged Syrup and Mini Marshmallows

AUSTRALIA

Food:

Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (GF)

Roasted Lamb Chop with Sweet Potato Purée, Bush Berry Pea Salad and Pistachio-Pomegranate Gremolata (GF)

Deconstructed Pavlova with Pastry Cream, Citrus-macerated Berries and Lemon Myrtle Meringue (KA) (GF) (V)

Beverage:

Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale

Hope Estate “Wollombi Brook” Semillon, Hunter Valley

Franklin Tate Estates Chardonnay, Margaret River

3 Rings Shiraz, Barossa Valley

Wine Flight also available

BELGIUM

Food:

Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes

Golden Malted® Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)

Golden Malted® Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Leffe Blonde Belgian Pale

St. Bernardus Witbier

Delirium Red Fruit Beer

Stella Artois Hard Cider

Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight also available

BRAZIL

Food:

Moqueca: Brazilian Seafood Stew featuring Scallops, Shrimp and White Fish with Coconut-lime Sauce and Steamed Rice

Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF)

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF) (V) (KA)

Beverages:

M.I.A. Beer Company Barbossa Black Beer, Doral, FL

Quinta de Azevedo Vinho Verde, Portugal

Quinta do Crasto Douro Tinto, Portugal

Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça

BREWER'S COLLECTION

Beverages:

Weihenstephaner Festbier Lager, Freising

Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weisse Naturtrüb

Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen Pomegranate Beer

Beer Flight also available

CANADA

Food:

Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll

Le Cellier Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF)

Beverages:

Collective Arts Saint of Circumstance Citrus Blonde, Hamilton, Ontario

Château Des Charmes Merlot, St. David’s Bench

Château Des Charmes Equuleus Red Blend, St. David’s Bench

THE CHEESE STUDIO HOSTED BY BOURSIN CHEESE

Food:

Braised Beef “Stroganoff” with Tiny Egg Noodles, Wild Mushrooms and Boursin® Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce (KA)

Black Pepper Boursin® Soufflé with Fig Marmalade (V)

Maple Bourbon Cheesecake with Maple Bourbon Cream, Caramel and Pecan Crunch (V)

Beverages:

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blueberry Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

La Crema Pinot Gris, Monterey

Domaine Saint André de Figuière Rosé, Côtes de Provence

Alta Vista Estate Malbec, Mendoza

CHINA

Food:

Wuxi Spareribs

Chicken Dumplings with Chinese Slaw (KA)

Mala Chicken and Shrimp Bao Bun

Black Pepper Shrimp with Garlic Noodles

Beverages:

Mango Bubble Tea with Assam Black Tea and Milk (Non-alcoholic)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Happy Peach: Peach Liqueur and Dark Rum

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, Triple Sec, Mango Syrup and Orange Juice

Byejoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice

Year of the Piggy: Light Rum, Triple Sec, Lychee Syrup, Lime Juice and Sprite

THE CHOCOLATE STUDIO

Food:

Liquid Nitro Chocolate-Almond Truffle with Warm Whiskey-Caramel (GF)

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart with Whipped Cream

Beverages:

Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea and Chocolate Shake (Non-alcoholic) (KA)

Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont

Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Croft Fine Ruby Port, Portugal

Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail with Caramel Vodka

COASTAL EATS

Food:

Lump Crab Cake with Napa Cabbage Slaw and Avocado-Lemongrass Cream

Baked Shrimp and Scallop Scampi Dip with Sourdough Baguette

Pacifico True Striped Bass Tostada with Slaw and Fire-roasted Tomatillo Sauce

Beverages:

Short’s Brewing Co. Mule Beer, Elk Rapids, Michigan

A to Z Wineworks Pinot Gris, Oregon

ROCO Gravel Road Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

EARTH EATS, HOSTED BY IMPOSSIBLE FOODS

Food:

The IMPOSSIBLE™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and spicy Asian Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (V)

IMPOSSIBLE™ Cottage Pie: IMPOSSIBLE™ Ground Meat with Carrots, Mushrooms, and Peas topped with Mashed Cauliflower, White Beans, and Mozzarella (V)

Beverage:

Suja® organic kombucha green apple

Suja® organic kombucha pineapple passionfruit

Suja® organic kombucha mixed berry

Suja® organic kombucha Flight also available

FLAVORS FROM FIRE, HOSTED BY ESPN'S COLLEGE GAMEDAY

Food:

The Steakhouse Blended Burger: Blended Beef and Mushroom Slider with Brie Cheese Fondue, Arugula, and a Truffle and Blue Cheese Potato Chip on a Brioche Bun

Smoked Corned Beef with Crispy Potatoes, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue

Charred Chimichurri Skirt Steak on a Smoked Corn Cake with Pickled Vegetable Slaw and Cilantro Aïoli

Chocolate Picante: Dark Chocolate Mousse with Cayenne Pepper, Paprika and Mango-Lime Compote

Beverages:

Bell’s Brewery Porter, Comstock, MI

Edmeades Zinfandel, Mendocino County

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon

FRANCE

Food:

Fondue Savoyarde: Fondue of Imported Cheeses and Chardonnay served with Croutons

Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley

Boeuf Braisé à la Bordelaise, Pomme Dauphine: Beef Braised in Cabernet Sauvignon with Red Onions and Puffed Potatoes

Crème Brûlèe: Crème Brûlèe with House-made Chocolate Hazelnut Cream (KA)

Beverages:

Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Lager Draft

Chardonnay, Maison de France

Cabernet Sauvignon, Village la Tourelle, Bordeaux

Kir à la Grenade: Sparkling Wine with Monin Pomegranate Syrup

La Passion Martini Slushy: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice

GERMANY

Food:

Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese (KA)

Roast Bratwurst in a Prop and Peller® Pretzel Roll (KA)

Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Weihenstephaner Festbier Lager, Freising

August Kesseler R Riesling Kabinett, Rheingau

J&H Selbach Bernkasteler Kurfürstlay Riesling Kabinett, Mosel

Selbach-Oster 2016 Zeltinger Schlossberg Riesling Spätlese, Mosel

Villa Wolf Pinot Noir, Pfalz

Riesling Flight also available

HAWAI'I

Food:

Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and spicy Mayonnaise (KA)

Grilled Tuna Tataki with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Cucumbers and Wasabi Cream inspired by AULANI Disney Vacation Club® Villas, Ko Olina Hawai’i

Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and spicy Mayonnaise

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts (KA) (GF) (V)

Beverages:

Maui Brewing Company Bikini Blonde Lager

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE® Pineapple Juice, and Grenadine

HOPS & BARLEY

Food:

New England Lobster Roll: Warm Lobster with Fresh Herb Mayonnaise and Griddled Roll

New Brunswick Slider: Slow-braised Beef Brisket “Pot Roast Style” with Horseradish Cream and Crispy Fried Onions on a Potato Roll with Pickled Vegetables on the side

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake and Cream Cheese Icing (V) (KA)

Beverages:

North Coast Bewing Co. Blue Star Wheat, Fort Bragg, CA

3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale, St. Petersburg, FL

Heavy Seas AmeriCannon APA, Baltimore, MD

Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY

Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands

Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Beer Flight also available

INDIA

Food:

Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips (V) (KA)

Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Uncle Ben’s® Basmati Rice (V) (GF)

Korma Chicken with Cucumber Tomato Salad, Almonds, Cashews and Warm Naan Bread

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic) (KA)

Godfather Lager

Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik

Sula Shiraz, Nashik

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

IRELAND

Food:

Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy

Warm Irish Cheddar Cheese and Stout Dip with Irish Brown Bread (V)

Warm Chocolate Pudding with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard (V)

Beverages:

Brehon Brewhouse Killanny Red Ale

Bunratty Meade Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Shake

ISLANDS OF THE CARIBBEAN

Food:

Ropa Vieja Empanada with Tomato Aïoli (KA)

Jerk-spiced Chicken with Roasted Sweet Plantain Salad and Mango Chutney Yogurt (GF)

Quesito: Puff Pastry with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Guava Sauce (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Red Stripe Lager

Caribbean White Sangria

Frozen Mojito

ITALY

Food:

Ravioli Carbonara: Parmesan and Pecorino Ravioli, Egg Yolk, Cream, and Bacon

Costine di Maiale: Balsamic-glazed and Oven-roasted Pork Ribs

Pollo: Crispy Chicken with Marinara Sauce (KA)

Traditional Sicilian Cannoli: Crisp Pastry filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate, and Candied Orange

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake: Vanilla Cake and Chocolate-Hazelnut Mascarpone Cream dipped in Chocolate (KA)

Beverages:

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pilsner

Pinot Grigio, Santa Marina

Chianti, Gabbiano

Prosecco, Villa Sandi

Corbinello, Montegrande

Moscato Fior d’Arancio, Montegrande

Italian Margarita with Limoncello and Tequila

JAPAN

Food:

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed Bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and a Sweet Teriyaki Sauce (KA)

Frothy Ramen: Chilled Noodles and Dashi Broth with a Light Foam Topping

Spicy Roll: Tuna and Salmon Sushi topped with Volcano Sauce

Beverages:

Kirin Draft Beer

Draft Sake

Nami Sake Cocktail: Sake, Peach Schnapps, Vodka, and Lime Juice

MEXICO

Food:

Taco de Puerco: Shredded Pork Belly on a Corn Tortilla with Salsa Verde

Tostada de Carne: Braised Beef on a Corn Tostada with Mole Oaxaqueño and Chicharrón Dust

Capirotada de Chocolate: Chocolate Bread Pudding served with Chocolate Abuelita Crème Anglaise

Beverages:

Cerveza Por Favor: Mexican Craft Beer served with a Liqueur Floater

Mexican Sangria: Red Wine, Blackcurrant Liqueur, Citrus Juices, Strawberry Purée, and a hint of Rum

Clasica Reyes Margarita: 100% Agave Tequila, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, Lime Juice, and Agave Nectar served on the rocks with a Tajín Chile-Lime Powder Rim

Smokey Margarita: Mezcal Ilegal, Pineapple-Ginger Juice, Agave Nectar, 100% Agave Tequila and Ancho Reyes Liqueur served on the rocks with a spicy Salt Rim

MOROCCO

Food:

NY Strip Steak Green Shermoula Flatbread with fresh Radish and Tomato Salsa

Spicy Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki, and Chipotle Sauce

Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce

Beverages:

Casa Beer

Laroque Chardonnay, Carcassonne, Languedoc-Roussillon

Red Organic Sangria

Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur

SHIMMERING SIPS MIMOSA BAR

Food:

Banana Almond Soft-serve Sundae made with Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® Almondmilk, fresh Berries, and Chocolate Almond Streusel (V) (KA)

Cheesecake Trio: Raspberry, Chocolate, and New York-Style Cheesecake Bites (V) (KA)

Shimmering Strawberry Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava Juices

Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice

Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice

Frozen Mimosa featuring White Claw Natural Lime Hard Seltzer

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, Champagne

Dom Pérignon Brut, Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé, Champagne

Mimosa Flight also available

SPAIN

Food:

Charcuterie in a Cone with imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette

Spanish-style Paella with Botifarra and Roasted Chicken

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (GF)

Beverages:

Lagar de Bouza Albariño, Rías Baixas

Casa Castillo Monastrell, Jumilla

Espelt Garnacha Old Vines, Catalonia

Wine Flight also available

THAILAND

Food:

Marinated Chicken with Peanut Sauce and Stir-fried Vegetables (KA)

Shrimp and Cold Noodle Salad

Red Hot Spicy Thai Curry Beef with Steamed Rice

Beverages:

Singha Lager

Maison Willm Réserve Gewürztraminer, Alsace

THE WINE & DINE STUDIO

Food:

Seared Scallops, Truffled Celery Root Purée, Brussels Sprouts and Wild Mushrooms

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese and Pumpkin Seeds (V) (KA)

Trio of Artisan Cheese (V)

Gorgonzola with Cow and Sheep’s Milk

Artigiano Aged Balsamic & Cipolline Onion

Italico

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Trio of Artisan Cheeses paired with Reata Chardonnay, Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé and Spellbound Petite Sirah

Beverages:

Reata Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast

Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé, Oregon

Spellbound Petite Sirah, California