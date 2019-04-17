ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney's Hollywood Studios will celebrate its 30th anniversary on May 1 with a parade, special merchandise and the debut of a new nighttime show.

Disney's Hollywood Studis to celebrate 30th anniversary on May 1

Throughout the day, there will be exclusive merchandise available to buy, including T-shirts, tumblers and MagicBands. Passholder-only items will also be available, according to Disney. Visitors can find the commerative merchandise in the Grand Park area near MuppetVision 3D attraction.

Visitors will also be able to pick up a commemorative guide map and button when they enter the park.

Special food items such as a Kylo Ren cupcake and Incredibles macarons will be available during the celebration.

At 10 a.m., Mickey Mouse and other characters will be featured in a parade down Hollywood Boulevard.

Once night falls, visitors can catch the debut of the new projection show "Wonderful World of Animation" in front of the Chinese Theatre. The show, which kicks off at 9:05 p.m., will include scenes from animated Disney films such as Sleepy Beauty, The Incredibles, Coco and more.

There will also be a separate-ticketed after hours event at Hollywood Studios that night. The event will inlcude an encore of Wonderful World of Animation and character meet-and-greets. Multiple attractions will also open during the event, including The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, and Toy Story Land.