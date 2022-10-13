ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is determined to ensure the “strengthening and continuation” of U.N. and Turkish-brokered deals that led to the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports and allows Russia to ship fertilizers.

Erdogan made the comments at the start of a meeting Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of regional summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

He said the focus is on the transportation of grain and fertilizer, “in other words, the strengthening and the continuation of the Istanbul agreement.”

The Turkish leader said “We are determined to transport Russia’s grain and fertilizer to underdeveloped countries through Turkey,” adding that Ankara and Moscow could jointly designate the countries the products would go to.

A day earlier, U.N. officials expressed hope that the meeting between Putin and Erdogan would lead to an extension of the grain initiative and facilitate the export of Russian fertilizers.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

NICOSIA, Cyprus — An official says Cyprus would consider supplying Ukraine with Russian-made weapons if they were replaced with systems of equal or superior performance.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told the state-run Cyprus News Agency Thursday that there has been “no specific proposal or consultations” on any Cypriot weapons transfer to Ukraine.

He said the matter has come up in contacts with officials from other European Union member countries or the United States, but it was made clear that Cyprus can’t afford to let go of such weapons while it remains “under occupation” and needs to ensure its defensive capabilities.

Cyprus was ethnically divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Turkey continues to have 40,000 troops stationed in the island’s breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north.

The U.S. this month lifted a 35 year-old arms embargo Cyprus it had said aimed to “prevent an arms race that would hinder peace efforts.” Pelekanos said U.S. arms could be an option for Cyprus which currently has Russian-made T-80 tanks, Tor-M1 and BUK anti-aircraft missile batteries, BMP troop carriers and Mi-35 attack helicopters.

____

MOSCOW — Russian officials say Ukrainian forces have shelled a western region inside Russia near the border with Ukraine.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said Thursday Ukrainian attacks damaged a residential building in the city of Belgorod – the region’s administrative center – while an unexploded projectile landed on a school sports ground.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said a nearby village was also shelled but there were no injuries.

The reports of shelling within Russia came as the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament threatened an even tougher response to what he describes as Kyiv’s “terror attacks.”

Russia on Monday sent a barrage of missile strikes across Ukraine in retaliation for what President Vladimir Putin said was a Ukrainian “terrorist” action that blew up the Kerch Bridge that links the annexed Crimea to Russia.

Parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram that Russia struck more than 70 energy facilities in Ukraine this week and that the “response will be even tougher" if Ukrainian attacks continue.

Volodin added that “All the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attacks must be found, those who resist must be destroyed.”

___

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has renewed a pledge to keep up weapons deliveries and other support for Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

Scholz’s comments in a video message Thursday to the Progressive Governance Summit i Berlin echoed a statement earlier this week by leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers, which Germany currently chairs.

Scholz said Germany will “continue our support for as long as it takes, for as long as that support is needed to fend off Russia’s abhorrent aggression” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear “this war is not only about Ukraine.”

The German leader said they consider the war to be part of “a crusade against liberal democracy, a crusade against a rules-based international order, a crusade against freedom and progress, a crusade against our way of life and a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West — he means all of us.”

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The prime minister of NATO member Estonia says her country will be sending winter gear, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas posted on her Twitter account Thursday that Estonia will deliver the aid quickly and urged that Ukrainians receive assistance faster because “This is the way to peace.”

European Union member Estonia which shares a nearly 300-kilometer (180-mile) border with Russia, Estonia has been a staunch critic of Moscow and has donated military hardware to Ukraine.

___

BRUSSELS — Germany’s defense minister says 15 countries have agreed to move ahead with plans for an improved European air defense system.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers that a letter of intent was signed Thursday to organize joint procurement for the so-called European Sky Shield, under German coordination.

She didn’t list the other countries involved. German news agency dpa reported that representatives of the U.K., Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia attended the signing ceremony.

Lambrecht said that “we are open to everyone who wants to participate inside NATO,” and there is interest on the part of more countries. There has been no decision yet on what system will be used.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in late August that Germany plans to invest heavily in its air defense in the coming years and the system would be designed so that European neighbors can join.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's presidential office says 13 people have been killed and 37 others wounded in the past 24 hours as the result of Russian attacks throughout the country.

Rescuers going through the rubble following Russia’s attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv have found a man who died under the rubble.

Local authorities say a Russian missile hit a river boat station, killing a worker there.

Numerous villages in the region were also shelled, leaving many houses damaged but no apparent casualties.

Also Thursday, the local administrator in the Zaporizhzhia region says Russian attacks killed one person there and wounded over a dozen, while also damaging civilian infrastructure and buildings.

___

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine says it has shot down six Iranian-made drones in the south of the country which were also used for attacks in the Kyiv region on Thursday morning.

Ukrainian forces downed overnight the Shahed-136 drones above Odesa and Mykolaiv, the Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

In Kyiv, the drones hit an infrastructure object for three times early on Thursday, officials said. The attack caused a fire but no casualties, regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba said.

Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance says Russian forces have invited instructors from Iran to help them operate the Shahed-136. The center, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says the Iranian instructors are based in occupied regions of Kherson and Crimea where they conduct training of the Russian troops.

___

BRUSSELS — Britain says that it will provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in coming weeks.

Britain is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for information gathering and logistics support, plus 18 more howitzer artillery guns, the U.K. defense secretary said Thursday.

Ben Wallace says “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the U.S. NASAMS.”

The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.

The offer comes as NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s aerial defenses after a widespread Russian assault across the country early this week.

Germany is sending four IRIS-T air defense systems, while France has promised more artillery, anti-aircraft systems and missiles. The Netherlands will send missiles, and Canada said it would give about $50 million more in military aid, including winter equipment, drone cameras and satellite communications.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say Russia has shelled the southern city of Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles, destroying a five-story apartment building.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitali Kim said an 11-year-old boy was pulled out alive Thursday after six hours under the rubble, while rescuers are searching for seven more people.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country aims to keep up its effort to help reach peace between Russia and Ukraine despite ongoing fighting.

Erdogan made the comments Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan - where he is attending a regional summit — before a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Our goal is to continue the momentum that has been achieved and bring an end to the bloodshed as soon as possible,” Erdogan said in his address to the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

He was referring to agreements that Turkey helped broker, which allowed Ukrainian to resume grain exports and led to a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

“We are all closely experiencing the effects of the crisis in Ukraine on a regional and global scale,” Erdogan said. “I always say that a just peace can be established with diplomacy, that there are no winners in war and no losers in equitable peace.”

Turkey has retained close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv and has repeatedly offered to organize peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country earlier this week.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred around Ukraine's capital city. It wasn't yet clear if there were any casualties.

