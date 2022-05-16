1 of 4

Police and rescue workers stand by the wreckage after a train crash in Sant Boi near Barcelona, Spain, Monday, May 16, 2022. A goods train smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people as it came into the Sant Boi station near Barcelona, crashing into the front of the passenger train that was pulling out of the station. Catalan emergency services said crews were helping to evacuate the about 100 people on board the passenger train. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Para)