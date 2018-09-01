ORLANDO, Fla. -- Morning showers will be prevalent along the East Coast to start. Afternoon storm chances will increase midday across inland areas. Storms will increase in coverage from east to west in the afternoon before tapering off this evening.

Some of today's storms could become strong

Highs in upper 80s along coast; 90 degrees or more inland

There's a chance some of the storms could become strong with high wind, frequent lightning and torrential downpours. The coverage of storms will be higher compared to Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the coast and inland areas will reach 90 degrees or a bit hotter.

Storms will end by this evening with some clearing overnight. Temperatures will start out in the 70s for Sunday morning with coastal shower chances returning tomorrow morning too.

Storm coverage will continue to increase to 60 percent for tomorrow afternoon. Moisture from the tropical wave south of Florida will increase beginning tomorrow afternoon. This will lead to more afternoon downpours across Central Florida for Sunday. Some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland before the rain develops.

The tropical wave will be impacting South Florida starting Labor Day. The heaviest rain looks to stay south of Orlando and Central Florida, but there will be enough added moisture for more widespread showers and storms on Labor Day with the chance for locally heavy downpours. The coverage of storms will increase to 70 percent with high temperatures falling back into the middle to upper 80s for most locations.

In the tropics, there is Tropical Storm Florence in the extreme Eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa. It is no threat to the U.S.

The tropical wave located near Hispaniola will increase the moisture and rain chances across Central and South Florida by Labor Day. This tropical wave is not expected to develop into a tropical system near Florida. However, it has a 20 percent chance of development in the next 5 days when it moves away from Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. Outside of increasing rain chances for Florida, this system will not have a direct impact on Florida if it were to develop further into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

