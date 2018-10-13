ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Leslie continues to rapidly move across the far eastern Atlantic as a Category 1 storm. Leslie has winds of 75 mph.

It is located about 580 miles east of the Azores and 680 miles east of Faial Island in the Central Azores. It is moving rapidly to the east-northeast at 38 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning continues for Madeira Island, which is west of Morocco. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and large swell will impact the island over the next 12 hours. The system is expected to slow down, weaken, and turn toward Portugal and Spain. Leslie will likely become a post-tropical system later today and it will eventually dissipate by Monday.

There are no other concerns at this time. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. ​