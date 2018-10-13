ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful weekend is ahead with low rain chances and cooler morning temperatures. Dry air has moved in behind a front. This has allowed temperatures to drop into the 60s for most areas this morning.

After an extremely comfortable start, temperatures will warm back above average. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today.

Skies will remain clear overnight with lows dipping back into the middle to upper 60s.

A little moisture will start to increase from the south and southeast tomorrow. This will elevate the rain chance slightly back to 20% for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Moisture will continue to slowly move back in for the upcoming week. However, the rain coverage will remain fairly low.

Most days will see a 30% to 40% coverage. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than seasonal averages and at times close to record highs. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

In tropics, Nadine has dissipated into a tropical depression in the open waters of the eastern Atlantic and it will continue to lose its tropical characteristics this weekend. Leslie is a hurricane, but it is in the extreme eastern Atlantic. This will, however, impact Portugal and Spain. A tropical storm warning is up for Madeira Island.

Your surf forecast calls for poor to fair conditions. There will be a small east-northeast swell mixing with an east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be 1-2 feet with water temperatures in the lower 80s. There remains a moderate rip current risk.

If you’re doing any boating, skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 knots. The seas will be 2-3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

