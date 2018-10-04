ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It’s that time of year again — fall is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner.

You may be looking for some fun activities for the whole family with a spooky twist, and you’ll find some of that old Florida charm along with some haunts in St. Augustine.

Hidden behind century old Florida oaks is a spot on the coast that’s weathered the test of time.

“On a clear night you can see all the way out to Palatka. You can see the ocean, a beautiful view of downtown St. Augustine; it’s a 360 degree view of the area,” said tour guide manager Kelcie Lloyd.

The St. Augustine lighthouse, still standing at an impressive 165 feet, is more than a 100 years of old Florida history.

To get to the very top it takes 219 steps to get some spectacular 360 degree views, but that might not be the most fascinating thing about the light house.

In fact, you may spot some pretty ghostly things.

Yes, this historic spot is also known for the paranormal and the many ghost sightings on the property.

One of the more famous sightings have to do with three little girls who lived near the lighthouse. They were killed in a tragic accident on the property in the late 1800’s.

They’re now said to reside on the property, which means you may run into them in the old lighthouse keeper’s quarters on one of their nightly moonlight tours.

These tours take you through the lighthouse and keeper’s quarters all the way down to the basement. All the lights stay off, and you’re armed only with a glow stick around your neck.

“At least one tour a night we have some type of paranormal activity. Whether a picture moves so someone feels something, or some EMF meter activity, we generally get a lot of activity here,” Lloyd said.

But don’t fret too much if you run into a ghostly face — we’re told all of the St. Augustine Lighthouse ghosts are friendly ones.

The St. Augustine lighthouse is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also offer special moonlight and haunted tours.

For more information, head to their website .