ORLANDO, Fla. — Yet be ready for some scattered showers and storms for Thursday afternoon, Central Florida.

A blend of sun and clouds will be on hand until widely scattered showers and storms evolve during the afternoon.

Highs will reach the low 90s for most inland spots; coastal locations will hover around 90 degrees.

Storm coverage will be minimal but any individual cell may be slow and erratic, capable of torrential rain. Most activity will fade Thursday evening with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will run in the mid-70s to upper 70s.

Drier, more stable air will get pulled into Central Florida Friday and Saturday, helping to drop rain chances. As a result, temperatures will heat up past the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

A small craft advisory is in effect along with a high surf advisory. Hazardous seas will result from distant Hurricane Florence.

Although we are not expecting a direct impact, high seas and heavy, pounding surf may lead to minor beach erosion.

This setup is causing a high risk of rip currents.

TROPICAL UPDATE

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains very active but none of the named systems right now pose a direct threat to Florida .

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

