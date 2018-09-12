ORLANDO, Fla. — Low cost airline Frontier announced Wednesday it is expanding service at Orlando International Airport.

Frontier plans to have 54 nonstop routes in service by Winter 2018 -- more than any other airline operating at OIA.



The new routes include seasonal service between Orlando and Burlington (Vermont), Little Rock (Arkansas), Louisville (Kentucky), and Portsmouth (Virginia).



The airline is offering $39 fares on select flights to promote the new service .



“Frontier is very proud to serve the greater Orlando community with 54 nonstop destinations at low fares,” Frontier’s Vice President of Network and Revenue Josh Flyr said in a statement. “Orlando represents Frontier’s second largest city in our network, both in terms of route options and daily flights.”



The airline has nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to 14 cities, including the airline’s base in Denver, Colorado.



The new routes will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft.



“A lot of visitors can now go nonstop to markets that weren’t served before, and they’re smaller markets, so they won’t have to connect through a major hub elsewhere… so it gives them the opportunity for lower cost and a direct flight which will save them time,” said Phil Brown, Executive Director of Orlando International Airport.



Several airlines announced new or expanded air service at Orlando International Airport in recent months.



This summer, Chile-based LATAM airline started nonstop service from OIA to Fortaleza, Brazil.



Last week, Iceland-based WOW Air announced it was preparing to launch seasonal service this winter between Orlando and multiple European destinations.



Orlando International Airport has seen rapid growth in recent years, with more than 46.3 million passengers going through OIA’s terminals last year. Airports Council International ranks OIA as the 11th busiest airport in the United States.



The increase in passengers comes as Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Wednesday a record 65.5 million visitors to Florida in the first half of 2018. VISIT FLORIDA reports 118.5 million people visited Florida in 2017; more than 70 million of which visited Orange County.



Facing rapid growth, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is investing more than $4 billion in expansion projects. That includes a new Terminal C under construction.

The GOAA Board has reached an agreement with JetBlue, allowing the airline to operate more than 100 domestic and international flights daily from the new terminal. Once open, a dozen other airlines are expected to also use the facility.



A new intermodal station is also expected to open by 2021, which will link OIA with downtown Orlando, via daily SunRail service, as well as South Florida through daily Brightline high speed rail service.