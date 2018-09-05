ORLANDO, Fla. — Icelandic low-cost airline WOW air plans to launch seasonal service at Orlando International Airport starting winter of 2018.

Flights will go to London, Paris, Berlin, others

Orlando is one of 14 U.S. cities part of service

The airline is promoting $149 one-way fares for a variety of flights from Orlando to London, Frankfurt, Edinburgh, Dublin, Paris, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Brussels, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

WOW air is also offering $99 one-way fares to Reykjavik, Iceland, where the airline is headquartered.

"Passengers will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the WOW Stopover and make the most of their layover time by staying in Iceland for as long as they wish," WOW air CEO Skúli Mogensen said in a statement. "It gives travelers the flexibility to break up a long-haul journey while taking in everything Iceland has to offer on their way to Europe, all on the same trip."

Flights are expected to run through the end of April 2019 with service three days a week.

WOW offers low-cost flights using newer Airbus planes.

WOW offers multiple levels of service, which includes a basic level where the passenger can only bring one personal item on board and pays extra for everything.

A WOW plus ticket includes 1 personal item, carry-on and checked bags, as well as seat selection.

It is not clear if WOW air will continue seasonal service beyond that time. The airline in recent years operated seasonal service at airports in Miami, Cincinnati, Detroit and Dallas.

