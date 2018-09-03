ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon continues to impact South Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 forms into TS Gordon

Tropical storm forms in Gulf near Marco Island

TS should make landfall near Louisiana or Mississippi

TS Florence in central Atlantic is strengthening

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

The system is located about 50 miles south-southeast of Marco Island, Florida.

Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph. It is moving quickly to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Watches and warnings have been expanded to include the western panhandle of Florida. A hurricane watch is now also in effect for the northern Gulf coast.

The following alerts are in effect:

Storm surge warning:

Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Storm surge watch:

West of Shell Beach to the mouth of the Mississippi River

East of the Mississippi/Alabama border to Navarre, Florida

Hurricane watch:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border

Tropical storm warning:

Golden Beach to Bonita Beach

Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay

Okaloosa/Walton County Line westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

Heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force wind gusts will continue across much of South Florida and the Florida Keys. Two to 4 inches of rain are possible, with isolated 8-inch amounts in South Florida. An isolated tornado will also be possible in South Florida.

Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall are likely Tuesday into Wednesday in the northern Gulf coast.

At this time, landfall is likely along the Louisiana or Mississippi coastline late Tuesday into Tuesday night as a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane.

Storm surge of 1 to 5 feet will be possible along the Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana coastline near landfall.

For Central Florida, enhanced rainfall and windy conditions are expected for the rest of today. The heaviest rainfall will likely fall south of metro Orlando. Winds gusts over 25-30 mph will also be possible later today.

Florence

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Florence is slightly stronger as it moves across the central Atlantic.

Florence is located about 980 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

It is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Florence is expected to remain a tropical storm in the open waters of the Atlantic through midweek.

The track beyond this time frame is still a little uncertain. Some forecast models are taking the system north into the waters of the mid-Atlantic while others are taking Florence farther west.

There are no watches or warnings in effect as Florence is in the open waters.

Additional systems are possible over the next one to two weeks as we are now in the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30.