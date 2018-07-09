ORLANDO, Fla. -- Five people have been shot during the early morning hours of Monday at an Oralndo bar that left one dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Security guard taken to ORMC; condition unknown

Male was found shot dead at the scene

It happened at the Happy Place Sports Bar on 7400 Southland Blvd., along Orange Blossom Trail near West Sand Lake Road, stated the Sheriff's Office.

#BREAKINGNEWS Update: We now know a total of 5 people were shot during this morning’s shooting outside of #TheHappyPlaceBar 2 were found at the scene. 3 ppl took themselves to the hospital. 1 man died at the scene. Suspect is still on the loose @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/KIATgWSZXc — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) July 9, 2018

#BreakingNews: A shooting leaves one man dead and a security guard of a sports bar injured. We’re working to gather more details. This happened at the Shoppes of Southland plaza on OBT. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/gqNY7YtKNN — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) July 9, 2018

The shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m., stemmed from some type of incident that happened outside of the bar, according to the Lt. Bob Padilla in an emailed news release.

Padilla said when deputies got to the bar, they found five people outside with gunshot wounds.

The security guard was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Padilla stated, and the guard's condition has not been released.

Three other people took themselves to the hospital and another person, a male, was found dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, several people say they heard a commotion in the parking lot, which detectives are referring to it as a "disturbance".

Officials say there could be more than one shooter.

"Our biggest concern is we do have a shooter or possibly multiple shooters out there at-large that we need to talk to, to see what happened. You know, if it was self-defense or whatever the reason was please come forward, said Ingrid Tejada-Monforte, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are waiting for the other business owners in this plaza to arrive so that they can review their surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.

