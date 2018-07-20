ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at the Happy Place Sports Bar that left one dead and four others injured.

On Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office stated that 19-year-old Bryan O’Neil Diodonet Cortes was arrested, but did not state what the charges are or what his connection to the shooting is.

The Monday, July 9, shooting outside of the Happy Place Sports Bar on 7400 Southland Blvd., left Edgar Rivera, 20, dead.

The other four who were injured are Christian Abrego, 23; Qudrain Nelson Hines, 22; Ed Rivera, 27; and Adrian Manrique, 24. Abrego is in critical condition; the others are stable, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).