VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nikki Shriver, who was reported missing on Friday after her pickup truck became disabled in the Tiger Bay Wildlife Management area, has been found alive, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Nikki Shriver was missing in the woods for 4 nights

She has no major injuries

She aken to hospital for evaluation

RELATED: Investigators search for missing Deltona woman

Deputies resumed their search on Tuesday for the 30-year-old Shriver and she was found at 5:26 a.m. after they turned their sirens on.

"Shriver came out from a wooded area about a mile south of the location where her vehicle was stuck," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

She did not have any major injuries, but she was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach for evaluation.

Andrew Gant with the Sheriff's Office's Public Affairs and Media Relations Office stated that during a brief interview with Shriver, she said she was "running and hiding from the search parties because she was paranoid and feared someone else was looking for her."

Shriver has spent time in the woods before and has some survivalist background, the Sheriff's Office was told, Gant stated in a news release.

Shriver was driving in the area of Gopher Ridge Road and Old DeLand Road. Officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found her pickup Friday afternoon.