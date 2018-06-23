VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple agencies are searching for a Deltona woman who went missing on Friday.

Deltona woman went missing in Tiger Bay Wildlife Management Area

Nikki Shriver's vehicle became disabled, deputies say

The vehicle was found but not Shriver

Nikki Shriver, 30, disappeared after her pickup truck became disabled in the Tiger Bay Wildlife Management Area, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Shriver was driving in the area of Gopher Ridge Road and Old DeLand Road. Officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found her pickup Friday afternoon. Shriver was not with the vehicle, deputies said.

Shriver was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. She is between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.