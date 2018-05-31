ORLANDO, Fla. -- Edward Mina, brother of Orlando's police chief, will stay in jail on child sex battery charges.

Mina appeared before a judge Thursday. He was arrested after a person came forward, claiming Mina had sexually abused the person on an almost daily basis for three years.

The judge denied bond for two charges of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12. 

There is also a bond of $25,000 set for another charge -- lewd and lascivious molestation. 

A judge also ordered Mina not to have any contact with the child involved, or their family, any contact with a child under 18, and cannot possess drugs, alcohol or firearms.

Mina was assigned a public defender.

 