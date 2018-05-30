The brother of Orlando Police Chief John Mina is accused of sexual battery on a child.

Edward Michael Mina charged with sexual battery of a child under age of 12

Police Chief John Mina says he is 'concerned' for the child

Edward Michael Mina was charged on Tuesday for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 years old and a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation.

The chief's brother is being held at the Orange County Jail and there is no word yet on if he has been granted a bond.

Chief John Mina did release a statement regarding his brother's charges.

"These are extremely serious and disturbing criminal allegations. At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved, and won't be making any further comment," the chief said.