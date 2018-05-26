Subtropical Storm Alberto remains disorganized near the Yucatan Peninsula, located about 95 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and 145 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba.

It is on track to intensify as it continues north-northeast before turning north-northwest by tomorrow. Impacts will extend far from the storm’s disorganized center, having an impact on the northern Gulf coast and parts of Florida.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and potential flooding, Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties.

“As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring. Today, I have declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need," Scott said.

The latest advisory has Alberto with winds of 40 mph. The subtropical storm moving north-northeast at 7 mph with a minimum pressure of 1005 mb.

Tropical Storm Watches will continue for parts of the Yucatan, western Cuba and the northern Gulf coast. This includes the western Florida Panhandle, the Alabama and Mississippi coastline and metro New Orleans.

A Storm Surge Watch is also posted for the northern Gulf coast region.

The system developed Friday morning near the northwestern Caribbean Sea. A subtropical storm means the center of circulation is exposed and the rain and thunderstorms are pushed away from the center. The highest winds are also currently away from the center.

The system is expected to intensify during the weekend and will likely consolidate into a tropical storm at some point on Sunday.

Current indications show Alberto will likely make landfall between New Orleans and the western Panhandle of Florida Monday afternoon or evening. It will likely be a strong tropical storm or possibly a minimal hurricane at that time, as it taps into the warmer Gulf waters.

Alberto is anticipated to be a large system. It will dump significant amounts of rain across parts of the Yucatan and Cuba, with 10-15 inches possible.

Tropical-storm force winds will be possible in western Cuba and in the northern Gulf coast area where watches are posted. Two to four feet of storm surge is also possible as Alberto nears landfall along the northern Gulf coast, including the Florida Panhandle.

For Central Florida, the biggest threat will be heavy rainfall. An additional 1-4 inches of rain will be possible, which could result in minor flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the holiday weekend.

Winds will also crank up over the 3 day weekend, but tropical-storm force winds will stay well to our west. The winds will create rip current dangers and hazardous boating conditions.

If you’re traveling for the holiday, the worst weather will be in South Florida--where they will deal with even more rain--and the Florida Panhandle--where winds and storm surge will be a concern.

Alberto is the first named storm in the Atlantic in 2018. Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin officially begins on June 1.