HOUSTON, Texas -- Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a Texas high school, according to a county sheriff.

During a news conference Friday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that before 8 a.m. local time at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area there was an active shooter and it is possible that between eight to 10 people are dead.

He also said the suspected shooter is in custody, which he confirmed is a student, and a person of interest is detained.

It is believed that the dead include staff and students, Gonzalez said, adding that a Santa Fe Independent School District officer had been injured, but his condition is unknown.

He said that the high school is being searched to make sure there are no hidden devices or students who may be hiding.

Gonzalez did not say what type of weapon the shooter used.

The school district confirmed that people have been injured.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

The school is on lockdown at this time.

A 16-year-old Santa Fe High sophomore told CNN that she was in geometry class when she heard a fire alarm. When students got outside, MaKenna Evans said a principal told them all to run.

Evans said as she hid behind a building across the street, an aunt called to say there had been a shooting.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet just after 10:30 a.m. CT that it was "no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated."

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

A spokesman for the University of Texas Medical Branch told CNN that patients from Santa Fe High were en route to their medical facility in Galveston.

