Ten people were killed Friday morning during a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, according to local law enforcement.

Word quickly spread across social media, prompting people to post their condolences--and even their outrage at yet another school shooting.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida were quick to share their feelings, knowing exactly what the students at Santa Fe are going through.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a shit when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School.



Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations.



Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors.



Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Donald Trump does not care about school shootings.



Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings.



Don’t talk to me about the ‘stop school violence act,’ because that does nothing to stop school shootings.



Donald Trump does not care about you or your kids getting shot. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Our children are being MURDERED and you’re treating this like a game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/Lc1IWYGssE — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

CNN also tweeted photos of students from Santa Fe High School walking out of their classrooms a month ago to protest school shootings.

Not even a month ago, students at Santa Fe High School walked out of their classrooms to protest school shootings. A sign read, "Santa Fe High School SAYS #NeverAgain"



Today, they were the victims of one. https://t.co/C2oFKvtFvl pic.twitter.com/6bTwqzyO6c — CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

CLICK HERE for the latest on the Santa Fe school shooting.