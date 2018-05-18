Ten people were killed Friday morning during a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, according to local law enforcement.
Word quickly spread across social media, prompting people to post their condolences--and even their outrage at yet another school shooting.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida were quick to share their feelings, knowing exactly what the students at Santa Fe are going through.
CNN also tweeted photos of students from Santa Fe High School walking out of their classrooms a month ago to protest school shootings.
CLICK HERE for the latest on the Santa Fe school shooting.