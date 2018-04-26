OCALA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents were forced to be evacuated as engineers are trying to figure out what is causing the ground to open up in Ocala.

8 townhomes evacuated

Water main break may have caused holes to open

Officials say a series of possible sinkholes have opened up near homes in the Fore Ranch area near Southwest 43rd Circle.

The holes opened up on Wednesday, causing eight townhomes across the lake to be evacuated. The effort by engineers will be to figure out what caused them to appear.

Engineering crews are using ground penetrating radar to try and detect the path of a suspected sinkhole found in the middle of sw 42nd place in the Wynchase subdivision. On Wednesday, 5 large holes opened up prompting an evacuation of 8 homes. pic.twitter.com/taSiIb7I1Z — David Bodden (@DBoddenNEWS13) April 26, 2018

Ocala Fire Rescue was called out on Wednesday to find massive holes opening up in the ground and destabilizing a huge area behind a row of townhomes.

Officials are not calling them sinkholes yet and they may have been caused by a water main break. Either way, engineers will have to test the area here to find out if it is safe for folks to return home.