OCALA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents were forced to be evacuated as engineers are trying to figure out what is causing the ground to open up in Ocala.
- 8 townhomes evacuated
- Water main break may have caused holes to open
Officials say a series of possible sinkholes have opened up near homes in the Fore Ranch area near Southwest 43rd Circle.
The holes opened up on Wednesday, causing eight townhomes across the lake to be evacuated. The effort by engineers will be to figure out what caused them to appear.
Ocala Fire Rescue was called out on Wednesday to find massive holes opening up in the ground and destabilizing a huge area behind a row of townhomes.
Officials are not calling them sinkholes yet and they may have been caused by a water main break. Either way, engineers will have to test the area here to find out if it is safe for folks to return home.