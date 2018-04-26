OCALA, Fla . — Ocala Police Department and Ocala Fire Rescue responded to possible sinkhole activity in the Fore Ranch area Wednesday night.

According to Ocala Fire’s Public Information Officer, five holes of varying width and depth formed along a retention area.

Fire Rescue says they secured the area so the city engineer and emergency management can investigate the holes.

Eight units in the building adjacent to the possible sinkhole activity was evacuated as a safety precaution, says Ocala Fire.

An irrigation water main break may be linked to the holes.