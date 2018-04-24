MAITLAND, Fla. — Flooding problems arose in Maitland on Monday night where drivers had to be rescued.

No injuries have been reported

Heavy rains blamed for road flooding

Second time this week flooding was an issue

"I started kind of crying, freaking out. No one had came yet. You know, it literally happened so fast," explained Amanda Fay who had to be rescued from her vehicle due to flooding.

Crews are keeping a close eye on U.S. 17/92 near the Maitland-Winter Park city limits.

There are no major issues Tuesday morning, but on Monday night, two vehicles were unable to make it through the floodwaters at the underpass due to heavy rains.

A Maitland Police Department officer jumped in and pulled one of the drivers, Fay, out and put her on his shoulders to take her to safety.

"A very kind officer came and got me. I crawled through my window and grabbed my phone, glasses, everything you need and he and brought me up the road," she said.

On Sunday, Maitland Fire Department had to rescue two drivers trapped in those same floodwaters.

The water went up to the steering wheel on one car.