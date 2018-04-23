MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Public elementary schools in Marion County now have school resource officers.

Recent Florida legislation was passed that meant every school in the state had to have a resource officer, but the deadline was the beginning of next school year.

Friday's shooting at Forest High School prompted quick reaction from county commissioners.

Previously, middle and high schools in the county had school resource officers, now all public schools have them.

It comes after authorities say 19-year-old Sky Bouche fired off one round through a door and into a classroom, injuring a 17-year-old student.

"I immediately called my county administrator and asked him to call the clerk of the court to see if we can go ahead and move that funding, so that we could go ahead and start making sure that all of our schools have school resource officers," said Chairman of the Board of Marion County Commissioners Kathy Bryant.

Ocala Police say they're adding nine officers and commissioners. The sheriff's office is adding 34. Bryant says all high schools will have two school resource officers.

In an interview with Spectrum News 13, shooting suspect Sky Bouche says he surrendered himself to a teacher and says the school resource officer came five to ten minutes later.

"The teacher, obviously she was amazing. She was the calm in the storm before the school resource officer was able to get there, and in Friday's instance, I think what you saw was everyone in that situation. Everyone involved did what they were supposed to do," Bryant said.

Bryant says $2.1 million will be moved from the penny sales tax into the sheriff's office budget.

County commissioners will vote to move the funding for the additional school resource officers on May 1.

Ocala Police say there will also be officers at five private high schools but only for this week.