TRENTON, Fla. — Two Gilchrist County, Fla. deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday in what the Florida Sheriff's Association called an "ambush."

Right now, no official information has been released, but we do know the Sheriff's Office tweeted that it had suffered "a terrible tragedy."

No suspects were at large, investigators said.

GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later. — Gilchrist Co Sheriff (@GCSOFlorida) April 19, 2018

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the following statement:

“My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty. The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming. My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time.”

The Florida Sheriff's Association called the shooting an "ambush":

The Sheriffs of Florida stand united with @GCSOFlorida, Sheriff Bobby Schultz & his team today with the tragic news that two of his deputies were ambushed and murdered. We are humbled by the countless offers of assistance and we grieve together as one family. - @SheriffAdkinson — Florida Sheriffs (@FLSheriffs) April 19, 2018

Gov. Scott says he spoke to the county's sheriff:

I was just briefed by @GCSOFlorida Sheriff Bobby Schultz on today's shooting. I know @FDLEPIO is on scene and I've offered any state support they may need. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) April 19, 2018

Trenton, Fla. is west of Gainesville in north central Florida.

This is a developing story; check back with the latest.