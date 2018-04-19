TRENTON, Fla. — Two Gilchrist County, Fla. deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday in what the Florida Sheriff's Association called an "ambush."
Right now, no official information has been released, but we do know the Sheriff's Office tweeted that it had suffered "a terrible tragedy."
No suspects were at large, investigators said.
Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the following statement:
“My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty. The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming. My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time.”
The Florida Sheriff's Association called the shooting an "ambush":
Gov. Scott says he spoke to the county's sheriff:
Trenton, Fla. is west of Gainesville in north central Florida.
