Social media condolences are pouring in after two deputies were shot and killed in Gilchrist County, Fla.

The Sheriffs of Florida stand united with @GCSOFlorida, Sheriff Bobby Schultz & his team today with the tragic news that two of his deputies were ambushed and murdered. We are humbled by the countless offers of assistance and we grieve together as one family. - @SheriffAdkinson — Florida Sheriffs (@FLSheriffs) April 19, 2018

Anything you need @GCSOFlorida, your FL law enforcement family is here for you. My prayers are with the fallen deputies and their loved ones, and I continue to pray for the safety of all our men & women protecting our communities — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) April 19, 2018

Our hearts are broken as we have learned two Gilchrist County Sheriff Deputies were killed in line of duty today. We are here for you Gilchrist County. Thoughts and prayers are with their families. #Fallenheroes — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) April 19, 2018

Terrible news today from Gilchrist County. Our deepest condolences go out to the two Gilchrist County officers shot and killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deputies as well as the GCSO Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/jM7ayZWQeD — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 19, 2018

We wish to offer our deepest condolences to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, and the families of the deputies lost today. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. — Sumter Sheriff FL (@SCSOFL) April 19, 2018

Please keep the friends and families of these Deputies and the Gilchrist County SO Family and our Law Enforcement Family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/bCUaNS9FV0 — Team South Florida (@TmSouthFlorida) April 19, 2018

We are absolutely horrified to hear the news that two Gilchrist County deputies were killed in the line of duty today. We are ready to send resources there and assist however needed - Sheriff Schultz, the GCSO, and the deputies' families are in our prayers. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) April 19, 2018

I was just briefed by @GCSOFlorida Sheriff Bobby Schultz on today's shooting. I know @FDLEPIO is on scene and I've offered any state support they may need. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) April 19, 2018

We are heartbroken to learn that two Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office deputies were killed in the line of duty today. OPD stands in grief with their families and fellow deputies. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 19, 2018

We are saddened to hear about the death of two Gilchrist County Sheriffs deputies fatally shot this afternoon in Trenton, FL. Our hearts are with you. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) April 19, 2018

Two heroes died today in Trenton. They were killed in the line of duty. Trenton is wonderful, close knit community that needs to be lifted up in prayer right now. Please join me in prayer for the families and friends of the fallen. — Rob Bradley (@Rob_Bradley) April 19, 2018