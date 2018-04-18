ORLANDO, Fla. — Sentencing for Sanel Saint Simon enters its third day on Wednesday and he is waiting to hear if the jury will decide life imprisonment or if he will receive the death penalty.

Saint Simon is convicted of killing his longtime girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter Alexandria Chery in 2014.

On Tuesday, the jury heard more video recordings of family and acquaintances ofSaint Simon who are in Haiti.

The defense is trying to show that Saint Simon lived an abusive, impoverished childhood.

Saint Simon's cousin was asked if Saint Simon was ever beaten by his grandfather.

"Yes when Sanel would not work, when grandmother not around, he would beat on Sanel," revealed Myriam Saint Simon

The sentencing phase of his trial, before Judge Marshall Kest the Orange County Courthouse, began Monday, when family and friends of Chery spoke about the teen's life.

"By the grace of God, I had a sister who embodied love, joy and youthfulness," Fanzo Chery said.

The jury must decide whether to recommend life in prison without parole or the death penalty.