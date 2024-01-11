Iowans are used to cold weather, but the arctic blast that’s about to spread across the country is the biggest one to happen at the same time as the caucuses.

What You Need To Know The coldest Iowa caucuses before this year were in 2004



Most have had highs in the 30s and 40s



This year, wind chills will be in the -20s throughout Iowa on caucus night

The Iowa caucuses began in 1972. That year, the high in Des Moines was 25 degrees and scattered snow fell around the state.

Since then, the warmest caucus day was 49 degrees on Feb. 20, 1984. The coldest, in 2004, had a high of just 16 degrees with wind chills in the single digits.

That’ll seem almost tropical compared to what’s coming on Monday.

Highs throughout Iowa will struggle to even get close to 0 degrees–and that’s just the actual temperature. Caucus-goers are going to face frigid wind chills in the -20s while they’re heading to and from their local precincts in the evening.

If there’s any good weather news in the Hawkeye State, it’s that they’ll have dry weather on Monday. That’ll be a welcome change after two powerful winter storms socked parts of the state with heavy snow in the days before. The bad weather forced Republican candidates to cancel some events.

