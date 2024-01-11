The bitter chill that's hit a good share of the country over the past several days makes the mild December seem like a distant memory. The cold surge set dozens of record lows, mostly in the nation's midsection.

What You Need To Know The current chill is easily the coldest of the season so far



Dozens of record cold temperatures have been broken



Wind chill alerts run border to border



This kind of cold can be dangerous

Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings run from Canada to the Gulf Coast. Even the Florida peninsula has a Wind Chill Advisory in place Wednesday morning, its first in about a year.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday for students in major cities including Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Fort Worth and Portland, according to the Associated Press.

The arctic air has been enough to tie or break dozens of record cold temperatures over the past few days–not just morning lows, but afternoon highs.

As this dome of cold weather oozes east over the next couple of days, it'll lose some of its punch. However, another shot of bitter chill is on track to dump into the U.S. again later this week. This one doesn't look quite as intense, and will diminish by the start of next week.

Nearly 80% of the Lower 48's population will experience temperatures below freezing between now and then.

Sunday morning saw temperatures as low as -20 to -40 degrees in northern and northeast Montana. Saco, Mont., dropped to -51 degrees, and subzero lows reached as far south as Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and parts of Indiana, according to Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Md.

The Associated Press also reports that winter weather may be responsible for at least seven deaths in Portland, Ore. and Milwaukee, Wis. A backcountry skier in Wyoming also died after being buried by an avalanche.

The brutal cold made Monday's Iowa caucuses the coldest ever, and heavy lake-effect snow and intense wind gusts forced the Steelers-Bills NFL game to be postponed from its original kickoff. A storm system on the leading edge of the cold dropped accumulating snow as far south as Arkansas and northern Missisippi, where as much as six inches fell.

This is easily the harshest cold wave of the season so far. Check your local forecast to see how cold you'll get, and take a look at the stories below to be ready for the bitter blast.

Our team of meteorologists dives deep into the science of weather and breaks down timely weather data and information. To view more weather and climate stories, check out our weather blogs section.