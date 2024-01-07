A cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Some of these storms could be severe.

What You Need To Know Strong wind gusts will be the main concern



An isolated tornado or two is possible



Rain will be heavy at times



Coastal flooding is possible

Winds will pick up ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph.

A line of storms will move through the area between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., bringing high wind and heavy rain.

Much of Central Florida is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Although the risk becomes enhanced (level 3 out of 5) for areas to the north.

An isolated tornado or two will also be possible along this line of storms.

A steady south wind could also bring some coastal flooding later in the day during high tide, with a surge of 2 to 3 feet possible.

Conditions will improve late Tuesday night as winds gradually lessen and rain moves out.

