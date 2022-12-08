As the holiday season marches along, why not bake up a flurry of sweet treats with a winter theme?

What You Need To Know Winter weather themed desserts are very popular through the holidays



Cold weather months naturally send people into a baking mood



Many winter weather themed desserts contain very few ingredients



Baking is a good way to stay cozy and warm during a snow storm

Who wants to eat a season? Apparently, some folks do exactly that as soon as December rolls around.

From snowball cookies to marshmallow snowmen, there is no telling what inspiration dessert makers create with the flurry of baking excitement.

It takes more than just a few snow flurries to get them going, as there is a version of the sugar cookie called the blizzard. The otherwise tumultuous winter storm vision is folded into a bowl with a wooden spoon and it lands on the parchment in a variety of flavors.

Although these cookies do not contain actual snow as an ingredient, it’s the combination of sugar, vanilla, butter, flour, eggs and baking powder topped with snowflake and pearl sprinkles that makes it look like a mini snow covered island.

Does this sound too basic sugar cookie for your taste? If you are looking for more oomph in your holiday snack, there are variations on the original. Take the chocolate, cream cheese and marshmallow blizzard cookie versions instead.

These recipes make up some rip roaring flavorful combinations in every single bite. What makes the blizzard theme fitting is the combination of sugar cookie ingredients combined with a few extra swirls of partially melted white, chocolate and semi-chocolate chips.

This gives the cookie a marble coloring that adds the vision of windy or whirling snow within the scrumptious treat.

If you want to bring back an original snow ball shaped holiday confection, why not go for the pecan-filled snow ball cookies recipe? This recipe contains only a handful of ingredients you may already have on hand in your pantry. Pecans, flour, salt, sugar, butter, vanilla and powdered sugar, to be exact.

If you are looking for more fun and easy winter dessert recipes, check here. Or you can just search winter inspired desserts or snowflake cookies and you’ll be blown away at the possibilities.

Our team of meteorologists dives deep into the science of weather and breaks down timely weather data and information. To view more weather and climate stories, check out our weather blogs section.