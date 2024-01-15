With more than 92 million Americans under winter weather alerts, airlines across the country are canceling flights. As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,400 U.S. flights were canceled and 5,919 were delayed, according to the tracking site, FlightAware.com.

According to the site’s Misery Map, Denver International is the airport that has experienced the most delays (1,166) and cancelations (42), followed by Dallas/Fort Worth with 115 delays and 47 cancelations and Chicago O’Hare with 102 delays the 31 cancelations. Houston and Washington, D.C., rounded out the top five.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines led with the most cancelations of any carrier (658) as of mid-day Monday, followed by United (322 cancelations), SkyWest (213), KLM (167) and Alaska Airlines (163).

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm and hard freeze warnings for several Southeast states, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are under wind chill advisories, while several states in the mid-Atlantic are under winter weather advisories.

The weather-inspired flight cancelations are compounding travel disruptions that began 10 days ago, following the midair blowout of an Alaska Airlines flight in Oregon that grounded all Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft. Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have both had to cancel more than a hundred daily flights while the Federal Aviation Administration investigates the planes.