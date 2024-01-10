Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on its fleet of Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft, the company announced Wednesday.

The cancellations are expected to affect between 110 and 150 flights daily and will last through January 13.

Alaska said it is waiting for documentation from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration for aircraft inspections to begin. The FAA grounded all MAX 9s after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Portland, Ore., following a mid-air blowout last Friday.

“We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancellations due to these aircraft being out of service,” the company said in a statement posted to its website. “However, the safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority and we will only return these aircraft to service when all findings have been fully resolved and meet all FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards.”

The company said it is working to place booked travelers on other flights.

Earlier this week, United Airlines said it had found loose bolts and other “installation issues” on a part of some Boeing 737-9 MAX jets that were inspected after a mid-flight blowout on a similar Alaska Airlines plane.