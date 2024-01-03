It will soon get more expensive to enter New York City from New Jersey.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is raising tolls Sunday at the Bayonne Bridge, George Washington Bridge, Goethals Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and Outerbridge Crossing.

Tolls will increase for cars with E-ZPass tags from $14.75 to $15.38 (4.3%) during peak hours and from $12.75 to $13.38 (4.9%) during off-peak hours. Peak hours are 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends.

Tolls for cars without E-ZPass tags will go up from $17 to $17.63 (3.7%).

According to the Port Authority, the agency bases their toll increases on the consumer price index, which increased 3.7% from September 2022 to September 2023. This “triggered an annual automatic inflation-based bridge and tunnel toll adjustment of $0.63,” the Port Authority said in a statement last month.

Port Authority tolls are cashless and are only charged when drivers enter the city. Trips from the city to New Jersey are not tolled.

A full list of the toll increases from last year to this year, courtesy of the Port Authority, is below.

The Port Authority toll increases come as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is rolling out their congestion pricing plan. Drivers will soon be charged an additional fee to enter the Central Business District, which includes almost all of Manhattan below 60th Street.

Cars with E-ZPass tags will be charged a $15 toll for entering the district under the MTA’s current congestion pricing proposal. Drivers would get a $5 congestion pricing discount if they enter through the Holland and Lincoln tunnels from New Jersey, as well as through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel from Brooklyn and the Queens Midtown Tunnel from Queens.

The MTA hopes to start charging drivers in the spring. The proposal still needs to go through a public review process and also faces various legal challenges.