The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday evening that there will be four public hearings for people to share their opinions on congestion pricing.

The hearings will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 29, 10 a.m. March 1, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 4, the MTA said in a press release.

Under the congestion pricing proposal, drivers will be charged a a fee for entering the Central Business District, which includes all of Manhattan south of Central Park.

The congestion pricing toll would apply to all vehicles on roads at and below 60th Street, except for major highways like FDR Drive, the West Side Highway and the Battery Park underpass.

Most passenger and passenger-type vehicles with commercial license plates and E-ZPass tags would be charged a $15 toll for entering the district.

Trucks and private buses would be charged a $24 or $36 toll for entering the district depending on their size. Motorcycles would be charged $7.50. The full pricing details, courtesy of the MTA, are below.

The MTA says they are planning to start charging drivers in the spring.

The four public hearings will take place in a board room on the 20th floor at 2 Broadway in Manhattan, according to the MTA. There will also be a Zoom option.

Members of the public who want to participate in the hearings are required to register in advance online, by phone or in-person. Registration will open one week before the start of each hearing and close 30 minutes after the beginning of the hearing.

Speakers at the hearings will be allowed to speak for a maximum of two minutes.

The hearings will be streamed on the MTA's website and YouTube channel.

The MTA says that people can also send written or audio comments online, over the phone or via email or fax.