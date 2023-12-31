There are various transit delays affecting commuters Sunday morning.

Amtrak is experiencing server issues on the Northeast Corridor that are affecting trains and causing major delays and cancellations, Amtrak announced on social media Sunday morning.

Service Alert: Delays on the Northeast Corridor https://t.co/jYZxn5HoOH pic.twitter.com/gzl46yTdMF — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 31, 2023

Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor service various cities, including New York City, Washington, Boston, Roanoke and Albany.

Sunday morning's delays come as thousands are expected to descend upon Times Square for New Year's Eve to watch the ball drop. Many of those people take public transportation to get to Manhattan.

Due to the Amtrak server issues, NJ Transit has suspended Northeast Corridor rail service between Trenton and New York Penn Station, the agency announced Sunday morning.

1/2: NEC Line rail service is suspended between Trenton and PSNY due to an Amtrak signal issue. NJCL trains will operate between Bay Head and Avenel, and RVL rail service will operate between Raritan and Cranford. Midtown Direct rail service is being diverted to Hoboken. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 31, 2023

NJ Transit says that North Jersey Coast Line trains are running between Bay Head and Avenel, and Raritan Valley Rail Line trains are operating between Raritan and Cranford. Midtown Direct rail service is being diverted to Hoboken.

There were also Amtrak and NJ Transit delays in and out of Penn Station Saturday night into Sunday morning due to Amtrak signal issues in the area, the agencies said.

SERVICE ALERT: Delays are anticipated for all services traveling through New York (NYP) due to ongoing signal issues in the area. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 31, 2023

Rail service into and out of PSNY is subject to 60-min delays due to Amtrak signal issues in PSNY. Midtown direct rail service is being diverted to Hoboken. NJT rail tickets/passes are being x-honored by PATH at NWK, HOB and 33rd St NY. Visit https://t.co/spCbF3CIxN for Info. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 31, 2023

Service resumed in a few hours with some residual delays before the Amtrak server issues halted trains once again Sunday morning.

And the Long Island Rail Road announced Saturday night just after 10 p.m. that there was no service in and out of Penn Station or Grand Central because of signal trouble west of Woodside. The issue was resolved less than an hour later, and service resumed.

The MTA confirmed to NY1 Sunday morning that they were not experiencing any delays as a result of the Amtrak server issues.