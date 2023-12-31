There are various transit delays affecting commuters Sunday morning.

Amtrak is experiencing server issues on the Northeast Corridor that are affecting trains and causing major delays and cancellations, Amtrak announced on social media Sunday morning.

Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor service various cities, including New York City, Washington, Boston, Roanoke and Albany.

Sunday morning's delays come as thousands are expected to descend upon Times Square for New Year's Eve to watch the ball drop. Many of those people take public transportation to get to Manhattan.

Due to the Amtrak server issues, NJ Transit has suspended Northeast Corridor rail service between Trenton and New York Penn Station, the agency announced Sunday morning.

NJ Transit says that North Jersey Coast Line trains are running between Bay Head and Avenel, and Raritan Valley Rail Line trains are operating between Raritan and Cranford. Midtown Direct rail service is being diverted to Hoboken.

There were also Amtrak and NJ Transit delays in and out of Penn Station Saturday night into Sunday morning due to Amtrak signal issues in the area, the agencies said.

Service resumed in a few hours with some residual delays before the Amtrak server issues halted trains once again Sunday morning.

And the Long Island Rail Road announced Saturday night just after 10 p.m. that there was no service in and out of Penn Station or Grand Central because of signal trouble west of Woodside. The issue was resolved less than an hour later, and service resumed.

The MTA confirmed to NY1 Sunday morning that they were not experiencing any delays as a result of the Amtrak server issues.