AUSTIN, Texas — Jaylin Sellers had 24 points, Shemarri Allen scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and UCF rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Texas 77-71 on Wednesday night.
UCF trailed 59-46 with 11 minutes, 59 seconds remaining before holding Texas to four made shots — all from 3-point range — the rest of the way. The Knights finished the game on a 24-9 run.
Max Abmas’ 3-pointer gave Texas its last lead, 68-67, with 4:29 remaining. Sellers and Allen then scored four points apiece during a 10-3 surge to end it.
Texas made just two of its last 10 shots in the final six minutes. The Longhorns shot 68% (17 of 25) in the first half but cooled to 34.5% (10 of 29) in the second.
Sellers was 7 of 12 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers, and he made all eight of his free throws. Allen also had seven assists. Darius Johnson added 11 points for UCF (11-5, 2-2 Big 12). C.J. Walker and Omar Payne chipped in 10 points apiece.
Ithiel Horton, who transferred to Texas from UCF, scored 20 points to lead Texas (12-5, 1-3). Abmas and Dillon Mitchell each added 15 points.
Texas built a 44-32 halftime advantage, and Horton’s jumper stretched the lead to 55-40 with 14:30 remaining. Allen scored five straight points, and Sellers capped the 14-3 surge with consecutive jumpers that gave the Knights a 67-65 advantage before pulling away.
UCF is on the road against fifth-ranked Houston on Saturday.
Texas, which has lost three of its past four games, hosts No. 9 Baylor on Saturday in the first of six games in a row against teams ranked in the top 25. The Longhorns had been ranked in the AP poll for 36 consecutive weeks before falling out on Monday.