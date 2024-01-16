TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rode a strong start, combined with a poor-tackling opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles, to a 32-9 win in their Wild Card game Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs, who started the season 4-7 before winning five of six to win the division title and earn a home playoff game, raced to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in sending the Eagles home for the season.

With the win, Tampa Bay advances to a playoff matchup next weekend against the Detroit Lions, at Detroit.

The Bucs led 16-9 at halftime, 25-9 after three quarters and were never threatened against an Eagles team that struggled down the stretch, losing its hold on the NFC East title.

