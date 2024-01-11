ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC announced its 2024 preseason schedule this week, following up the unveiling of its regular-season schedule during the holidays.

The Lions will play a friendly at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 against CR Flamengo in Orlando, and their regular-season Major League Soccer opener will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at home.

Ahead of the regular season, Orlando City will hold five preseason scrimmages, all except one of which will be closed, before the Lions have a CONCACAF Champions Cup match at Cavalry FC at 10 p.m. ET on Feb. 21. Before the scrimmages begin, the club will hold a preseason training camp in Port St. Lucie from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

In the regular-season, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will come to Orlando on May 15 — in case you want to start looking at ways to get tickets now. Defending champion Columbus will pay a visit on May 25.

Preseason schedule

Jan. 27 vs. CR Flamengo (preseason friendly), 2 p.m

Feb. 4 vs. Florida International University (closed-door preseason scrimmage)

Feb. 7 vs. Rhode Island FC (closed-door preseason scrimmage)

Feb. 10 vs. New England Revolution (scrimmage open to Open to Society XXI only)

Feb. 14 vs. Houston Dynamo (closed-door preseason scrimmage)

Feb. 17 vs. Colorado Rapids (closed-door preseason scrimmage)

Regular-season schedule

All times ET unless specified

Feb. 21, CONCACAF Champions Cup vs. Calvary FC (Leg 1), 10 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27, CONCACAF Champions Cup vs. Calvary FC (Leg 2), at 6 p.m.

March 2 at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m.

March 9 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

March 23 vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. NY Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 13 at DC United, 7:30 p.m.

April 20 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

June 1 at NY Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

June 15 vs. LAFC, 7:30 PM

June 19 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

June 28 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 vs. DC United, 7:30 p.m.

July 13 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Sporting KC, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Information about available 2024 ticket packages, including full season-ticket memberships, is available on Orlando City's website. Single-match tickets will go on sale later in January, with the date and time to be announced in the future. Fans interested in pre-sale access to single-match tickets can inquire through a form made available by the club.