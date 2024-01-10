ORLANDO, Fla. — Forward Facundo Torres has signed a new three-year contract with Orlando City SC, the club announced Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed, but the club said it is a Designated Player guaranteed deal that will keep Torres in Orlando through 2026, with team options for 2027 and 2028.

"Facu has proven himself to be such an important part of our team these last couple of years,” said Orlando City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi. “He’s fulfilled our expectations that we set out for him at the start, showing great potential for even further growth. We’re really pleased to have him signed with us for even longer, as we strive for bigger objectives.”

Torres has scored 27 goals, including 10 game-winners in Major League Soccer regular-season games, and provided 16 assists in two full seasons with the Lions. The 23-year-old has started 72 of the 79 games in which he has appeared for Orlando.

Torres will switch his jersey number from No. 17 to No. 10 in the 2024 season, joining players such as former captains Kaká and Mauricio Pereyra in wearing the No. 10 shirt for the Lions.

Before coming to Orlando, Torres made 71 appearances across all competitions with the Uruguayan club Los Carboneros, including appearances in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, and scored 16 goals and had 15 assists in those matches. He also played a major role in leading Peñarol to the 2021 Liga Profesional de Primera División title, scoring in the championship match.

In June 2021, the native of Uruguay made his senior international debut for his home country in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay. He has since made 15 appearances, including five matches in Copa América 2021, and provided his first assist for Uruguay in the same competition, as well as being named to La Celeste’s final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He scored his first goal for his national team earlier in 2023, scoring in an international friendly against Cuba on June 21. He was most recently named to Uruguay’s final roster for its most recent round of FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Argentina (Nov. 16) and Bolivia (Nov. 21).