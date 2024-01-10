ORLANDO, Fla. — The home stadium for Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer and the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League will get a new name soon, the clubs announced Wednesday.

Exploria Stadium no longer@OrlandoCitySC and @ORLPride announce there will be a new stadium naming rights partner, made official on January 18 pic.twitter.com/SkEdxmGLlH — Danielle Stein (@Danielle_Stein9) January 10, 2024

A new naming rights deal for the soccer-specific facility known now as Exploria Stadium will be announced Jan. 18, the clubs said.

The identity of the new partner has not yet been revealed.

The 25,500-seat stadium in downtown Orlando opened in March 2017 and was originally called Orlando City Stadium before signing a naming rights deal with Exploria Resorts in Clermont in 2019.

In addition to Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, the privately financed stadium has hosted U.S. Men’s National Team's 2018 and 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2018 and 2020 SheBelieves Cup, as well as the 2017 NWSL Championship, 2017 NCAA Women’s College Cup, 2018 and 2019 MLS combines, the Florida Cup and the 2019 MLS All-Star Game. It also was the site of the 2019 Cure Bowl, the first non-soccer event at the facility.

The change of names for the soccer stadium will come about two weeks after the entertainment and sports arena downtown announced a new naming rights deal, becoming the Kia Center.