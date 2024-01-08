PLANT CITY, Fla. — Takisha and Michael Penix Sr. have rewatched the Sugar Bowl a handful of times. Each viewing, they find a new nugget.

Something their son Michael Jr. did that made them proud.

Michael’s done a lot to make his parents proud. And even though they were at this game, they like watching the broadcast version.

“It was just a matter of win. I was like, 'Win,'” Takisha said. “So a little nervous. But I think we were just confident and trusting that we’re going to find a way.”

And the Washington Huskies did. The final seconds of this Sugar Bowl had them on the edge of their seats. But in the end, Michael and his teammates punched their ticket to the national championship game. And in that celebratory moment, the former Tampa Bay Tech quarterback gave a shoutout to his hometown.

How did Michael Penix get to this point, the one where he is one of the top college football players in the nation? His football journey started in Dade City. His mom meticulously documented his youth football days. Those early days with the Pasco Pirates.

“Just very outgoing,” she said. “And he always wanted to be outside playing with his friends and things like that. So just very active.”

Even back then, Michael Jr. showed flashes of things to come.

“At this age, just funny. He’s always cracking jokes,” Takisha said. “Still the same way. Just outgoing and funny and always wanted to be around his family.”

That hasn’t changed. Family is everything to the Penix’s and they will be in Houston in full force cheering on the Huskies.

While Michael and his Washington teammates have been game prepping for the College Football Playoffs championship game, his family has been prepping to be away from their Plant City home. That includes meal prepping for their six dogs. The biggest, Jessepi, is Michael Jr’s.

So many people and pets supporting him. So many in his Tampa Bay hometown proud of this Bay made player.

“He came there with a mission,” Takisha said. “And going back another year, that’s what he said he wanted to do, win a national championship. And people may have chuckled at it, but all that hard work that the team put in, it’s paying off.”