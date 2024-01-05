NEW YORK (AP) — Defenders Miles Robinson, Shaq Moore and James Sands were the only veterans picked Friday for U.S. training camp ahead of a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia, part of an all-Major League Soccer group featuring 17 players who could make national team debuts.

What You Need To Know Defenders Miles Robinson, Shaq Moore and James Sands were the only veterans selected while goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Walker Zimmerman were omitted for the United States’ training camp ahead of a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia at San Antonio



Seventeen of the 25 players picked by coach Gregg Berhalter have never appeared for the national team



All players are with Major League Soccer teams



Robinson, who transferred to Cincinnati from Atlanta on Wednesday, has the most U.S. appearances of players on the roster with 27

Defender Walker Zimmerman is hurt, goalkeeper Zack Steffen was left off following his transfer on Thursday to Colorado from Manchester City and forward Brandon Vázquez was omitted because of a pending move from Cincinnati to Monterrey.

Thirteen of the 25 players are eligible for this year's Olympics, where men's soccer is limited to players under 23, with three wild cards per nation over the limit.

"This January camp does have a different look, and the reason why is because the Olympics are coming up and we're able to use this opportunity to purposely bring in Olympic age-eligible players," Berhalter said.

Steffen has not played for the U.S. since March 2022 and was left off the 2022 World Cup roster by Berhalter.

“It’s important for him to be with the club for preseason.” Berhalter said. “He’s going to play a big role with Colorado. I’ve talked to him about his potential role with us, and he’s very much in the pool of players and we expect him to challenge for a position.”

Zimmerman is coming off an Achilles injury.

“Walker was I think up until the beginning of January in a boot,” Berhalter said. “His rehab is going to take a little bit longer.”

Vázquez was on the preliminary roster.

“It was really about understanding the player’s trajectory and what what could be going on with him in his career, but then also being about to evaluate other players,” Berhalter said.

Berhalter used just two of 66 starting spots on MLS players in six games last fall with the full player pool, starting Robinson in exhibitions against Oman and Ghana. Robinson has the most U.S. appearances of players on the roster with 27, followed by Moore (17), Sands (13), forward Cade Cowell (eight), left back DeJuan Jones (seven), midfielder Aidan Morris (four), left back John Tolkin (three) and left back Caleb Wiley (one).

Robinson transferred to Cincinnati from Atlanta on Wednesday, at 26 deciding to remain in MLS rather than sign with a European team.

“That’s a personal choice that he makes,” Berhalter said. “The expectations will be that he’s a dominant center back in this league, that he performs at a really high level at this league, and I think he’s well aware of that."

The match is not on a FIFA fixture date, so clubs do not have to release players. Europe-based players will return for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals against Jamaica on March 21.

Berhalter tried to secure the releases of Westerlo winger Griffin Yow and Hajduk Split midfielder Rokas Pukstas.

Players who could make debuts are goalkeepers Drake Callender, Roman Celentano and Patrick Schulte; defenders Nathan Harriel, Ian Murphy, Jackson Ragen and Nkosi Tafari; midfielders Joshua Atencio, Aziel Jackson, Jack McGlynn, Timmy Tillman and Sean Zawadzki; and forwards Esmir Bajraktarevic, Bernard Kamungo, Diego Luna, Duncan McGuire and Brian White.

The Olympics start July 24 in France and the age-eligible players are Atencio, Bajraktarevic, Cowell, Harriel, Jackson, Kamungo, Luna, McGlynn, McGuire, Morris, Schulte, Tolkin and Wiley.

Players will train in Orlando, Florida, from Monday through Jan. 16. The roster will average 23 years, 323 days when training starts.

Kamungo

The 22-year-old was born in a refugee camp in Kasulu, Tanzania, and his family moved to Abilene, Texas. He scored six MLS goals for Dallas last year but is coming off an ankle injury.

"That’s the beauty of this job — able to see these journeys that players take," Berhalter said.

Tillman

Tillman is the older brother of American midfielder Malik Tillman, and they could become the 10th set of brothers to play for the U.S.

Adams

Captain Tyler Adams has played just one game since March and is recovering from a second hamstring surgery in November.

“From everything I hear, my conversations with him, progress is going well,” Berhalter said.

Richards

Chris Richards has started eight straight games in midfield with Crystal Palace.

"It shows how strong-willed he is and says a lot about his character and his competitiveness," Berhalter said. “Personally, I see him long-term still as a center back but to know that you could have potential depth in that position does help ”

The roster:



Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Miami), Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Patrick Schulte (Columbus)

Defenders: Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia), DeJuan Jones (New England), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Ian Murphy (Cincinnati), Jackson Ragen (Seattle), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), James Sands (New York City), Nkosi Tafari (Dallas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta)

Midfielders: Joshua Atencio (Seattle), Aziel Jackson (St. Louis), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia), Aidan Morris (Columbus), Timmy Tillman (LAFC), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus)

Forwards: Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England), Cade Cowell (San Jose), Bernard Kamungo (Dallas), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Duncan McGuire (Orlando), Brian White (Vancouver)