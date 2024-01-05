TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield has sore ribs, but he threw the football Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay quarterback says he’ll do everything he can to be ready to try to help the Buccaneers clinch a division title and playoff berth against the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield was injured last week when he took a late hit after releasing a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final two minutes of a 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The defeat kept the Bucs (8-8) from clinching a third consecutive division title. They’ll get another shot at it Sunday against the Panthers (2-14). A loss would eliminate the Buccaneers from playoff contention and open the door for the Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints winner on Sunday to capture the division.

“Pretty sore, but I’ll be good. It’s just one of those things — it’s tender,” Mayfield said. “I’ve dealt with rib injuries before, but rest and just (time) as the week goes on helps.”

Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales said Mayfield looked "functional" Thursday and was able to rip some footballs down the field.

“I know he’s going to do everything he can to play. I’m not a doctor, I can’t feel what Baker is feeling, so I can’t tell you how he’s going to feel (or) if he’s able to play,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “If he can play, I know he’s going to try and play.”

If Mayfield doesn’t play, the Bucs will turn to third-year backup Kyle Trask.

“It’s always a concern when one of your star players (is) hurt. We’ll see how it goes. We have confidence in Trask if he has to play,” Bowles said. “Baker is going to try and play. If he’s not healthy, he can’t play. If he’s healthy enough to play, he will.”

Mayfield is trying to lead a team to the playoffs for just the second time in his six-year career. He said he is confident he’ll be able to play Sunday.

“I’m just going to see, …" Mayfield said. "I’m sure by the time we get closer to game time, adrenaline will be rolling, especially with where we are sitting at right now, situationally.”

The game also will be a shot at personal redemption for Mayfield. The Panthers acquired him in a trade before the 2022 season, but he struggled from the onset and went 1-5 as a starter before being benched and later released.

“My mentality playing against the Panthers — the guys in the locker room are great. For other reasons, I’ll be extremely motivated to play,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, the division is on the line. There’s many things. Everyone in our locker room should be motivated, not just me personally.”

The Panthers (2-14) will finish a horribly disappointing season which included injuries to several key players, the firing of first-year head coach Frank Reich and a drink-throwing incident by owner David Tepper last Sunday that resulted in a $300,000 fine from the league.

Sack parade

There were questions about how Carolina’s 5-foot-10, 204-pound rookie quarterback Bryce Young would hold up physically in the NFL, where players are much stronger and faster than in college. But Young has only missed one game despite being sacked 59 times in 15 starts.

Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor said of Young’s toughness: “It just says who he is.”

“He’s taken some shots, but he pops right back up, and he dusts himself off, and he goes,” Tabor said. “So, to me, those narratives are just narratives. Obviously, he has shut those down, in my opinion.”

No assumptions

Tampa Bay won the first meeting of the season between the division rivals 21-18 at home on Dec. 3. Even though they’ve won six of the past seven meetings, the Bucs insist they don’t take anything for granted against the Panthers.

“I know their record doesn’t show it, but they’re really scrappy, so we have to come with it,” Bucs receiver Mike Evans said.

Bowles said the Bucs can’t take Carolina lightly.

“We were underdogs most of the year — we can’t afford to,” Bowles said. “They’re a lot like us – they’re tough. They’re very tough to play. They’ve got physical guys all the way around the board. We have physical guys all the way around the board. It’s who plays the smartest that’s going to win the ballgame.”

Tough matchup

Once again, the Panthers figure to have their hands full trying to contain Evans, who has 76 receptions for 1,233 yards and a NFL-leading 13 touchdowns.

He’s the only player in league history to begin a career with 10 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving. Last month, he joined Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss as the only players who’ve had 12-plus touchdown receptions in a season five or more times.

In his last two games against the Panthers, Evans has 17 catches for 369 yards and four TDs — numbers that suggest he matches up extremely well against Carolina.

“They do run some different coverages to where he gets one-on-one situations. And he’s a guy that, when he’s 1-on-1, we’re going to take advantage of that,” Mayfield said. “We’re going to look for those shots to him.”

Dubious streak at stake

The Panthers could become the first team since at least 1991 to go an entire season without being in the lead for a single fourth-quarter play. Both of Carolina’s wins came on field goals by Eddy Pineiro as time expired when the Panthers were trailing before the kick.