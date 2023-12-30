ORLANDO — Franz Wagner had 32 points and nine rebounds, Paolo Banchero added 29 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic held off the New York Knicks 117-108 on Friday night.

Jalen Suggs had 21 points and six assists before a franchise-record home crowd of 19,587. Wagner had also nine steals.

Julius Randle had 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in New York’s third loss in four games. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and eight assists, but shot 4 for 15 and missed all four of his 3-points shots.

Both teams struggled from 3-point range, with New York shooting 6 for 30 and Orlando 7 for 33.

New York closed with a first quarter with a 17-5 run to take a 29-26 lead. Randle scored 12 points during the spree.

The Knicks then missed 13 of their first 15 shots in the second quarter while committing five turnovers. Wagner and Banchero led the Magic on an 18-4 run, and Wagner finished the first half with a layup to put Orlando up 55-44.

A layup by Banchero pushed the Magic’s lead to 20 midway through the third quarter.

Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson led a charge that got the Knicks back within five in the closing minute, but Suggs sealed it with a 12-foot jumper and a dunk.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Indiana on Saturday night.

Magic: At Phoenix on Sunday.