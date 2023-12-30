The New York Knicks are trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors and getting back OG Anunoby, a person with knowledge of the deal said Saturday.

The Knicks also will acquire Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA's top reserves. But the deal should provide a needed boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the NBA in steals last season.

The deal comes four months after the Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Raptors, alleging they had conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets after hiring a former Knicks scouting employee.