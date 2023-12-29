The goal of New York Rec and Social Club at Turning Stone Resort and Casino is to revolutionize the sports betting experience.

“We have a little bit of everything in New York Rec and Social Club, which I think really stands us out from any sports betting area in New York," said NY Rec Nightlife Manager Shawnna Popluhar.

From the Sports Lounge in Buffalo, to Fanduel Sportsbook near Binghamton to Rivers Sportsbook in Schenectady, in-person sports betting is available at casinos across the state. TS Sports at New York Rec and Social Club is trying to be different.

“We are one part sports lounge, one part gastropub and one part nightlife," Popluhar said.

The venue has 60 high-definition TVs.

"Really anywhere you’re sitting, you’ll be able to experience the game," Popluhar said.

What’s unique is it has something for everybody. You can play social games, like pool and darts, as well as typical casino games such as blackjack and craps. When you’re not playing or betting, there’s a full scale restaurant inside. The first floor seats around 200 people while the second level hosts private events.

“We sat back and we were like, what can we do to really enhance that experience to everybody?" Popluhar said. "It’s not just for the sports bettors or the sports watchers but just a social club aspect as well to bring all different demographics to here.”

According to a poll by market research company Ipsos, 69% of sports bettors are men and more than half are white. Shawnna Popluhar hopes this venue can make an already thriving industry more diverse by welcoming people with different interests.

“Its gonna broaden the horizon for sports bettors and sports watchers because you’re gonna get these different people coming in that may not know much about sports but coming here they get a chance to do that," Popluhar said.

Popluhar thinks similar venues like this could open across the state in the future. At the end of the day, New York Rec and Social Club is trying "to really enhance the sports betting opportunities," she said.

Turning Stone plans on opening outdoor seating at New York Rec and Social Club in the spring.